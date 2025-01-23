Craig Burley doesn't hold back after Manchester City's 4-2 defeat to PSG in the Champions League. (0:58)

Kyle Walker is set to move from Manchester City to Milan after the two clubs agreed terms, sources have told ESPN.

Walker will join the Italian side on loan until the end of the season. Milan also have an option to make the move permanent in the summer, but there is no obligation built into the agreement. The England defender, 34, has a contract at City until 2026.

He was pictured in Milan on Thursday ahead of the deal's completion.

Walker's move to Milan ends any chance that Marcus Rashford will end up at San Siro.

Kyle Walker will arrive in Milan on Thursday. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Milan had expressed interest in Rashford, but Serie A rules around the signing of non-EU players means that any chance of a deal materialising is dead.

Walker has not featured for City since the 4-1 win over West Ham on Jan. 4.

He's been omitted by manager Pep Guardiola since telling director of football Txiki Begiristain that he wanted to leave the club in the January window.

Walker's departure leaves Guardiola short of recognised right-backs.

Rico Lewis can play at right-back while midfielder Matheus Nunes has also filled in. City had added two defenders to their squad this month in 20-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and 19-year-old Vitor Reis from Palmeiras.

Walker leaves City -- where he was club captain -- having won six Premier League titles and the Champions League following his move from Tottenham in 2017.