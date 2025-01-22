Is Rodrygo the most underrated player in the Champions League?

Alex Kirkland explains why Real Madrid's five goals in a win over RB Salzburg may not have been enough. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

MADRID -- Imagine being Rodrygo. At 24 years old, you play for Real Madrid -- the biggest club in the world -- and the Brazil national team. An outrageously talented forward, you've already won three LaLiga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues, scoring some iconic goals along the way.

But you're not the team's star. Worse than that, you're not even second-fiddle. Or third best. You're fourth on the call sheet. Because you play with Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappé, who last year finished second, third and sixth in the 2024 Ballon d'Or voting. Rodrygo, notably, didn't even make the shortlist.

On Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabéu, Rodrygo gave another reminder of just what a gifted player he is, scoring twice in Madrid's 5-1 win over RB Salzburg. Both first-half goals -- which got Madrid back on track after a difficult start -- showcased the forward at his best, with elite, impossible-to-track off-the-ball movement, and unerringly confident finishing under pressure.

In the 23rd minute, Vinicius' ball over the Salzburg defence was aimed at Bellingham, but his mis-control found Rodrygo at the far post. The forward finished first time, across goal, past goalkeeper Janis Blaswich. It wasn't only Rodrygo's first chance of the game; it was Madrid's. And he made it count.

Rodrygo's second goal, 12 minutes later, was even better. Having drifted out to his favoured position on the left wing, he played the ball inside to Bellingham, who returned the favour, finding Rodrygo's driving run with a clever backheel. Rodrygo's first-time finish, curled into the bottom corner, screamed supreme confidence.

The forward's goal-scoring in the Champions League -- and the difference between his record in Europe's top club competition, and in LaLiga -- is so impressive that it's worth underlining. Rodrygo now has 22 goals in 57 Champions League appearances. That's a goal every two-and-a-half games, playing against the best teams in Europe. In LaLiga, he has 32 goals in 159 appearances, a goal every five games. In other words: Rodrygo scores twice as often in the Champions League.

Why? It's difficult to say, or at least to identify one primary factor. Perhaps European football, and the way Champions League opponents often set up against Madrid, looking to play, leaving space in behind their defences, suits him? Perhaps it's a question of mentality, focus and consistency, able to perform on the biggest stage in a way he's unable to replicate every week in LaLiga? The end result is a six-year spell at Real Madrid which already contains plenty of spectacular, career-defining images, while simultaneously feeling like it's still yet to really catch fire.

With three LaLiga titles, two Champions Leagues and a goal every two-and-a-half games, Rodrygo deserves far more plaudits than he gets. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Rodrygo has played a part in some of the biggest, most dramatic moments in Madrid's recent history. Just think of his two goals in a minute against Manchester City at this stadium in May 2022, arguably the defining spell in that breathtaking run of Champions League comebacks. But when Madrid signed Mbappé last summer, it was Rodrygo's place in the team which was instantly, and understandably, questioned, with doubts over his long-term future.

In fact, coach Carlo Ancelotti has largely stood by him, determined to squeeze all four stars into the starting eleven, even when the side's balance is threatened as a result. Rodrygo has made 13 starts and four substitute appearances in LaLiga this season, with three starts and two sub appearances in the Champions League. On Wednesday, he started on the right. It's a position which does him no favours, limiting his effectiveness, but it's also the only spot available with Mbappé, Vinícius and Bellingham to accommodate.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

The evening's second half -- as Salzburg's collapsed -- was a reminder why Rodrygo will never have the spotlight all to himself at the Bernabéu. Mbappé and Vinicius both scored, Vinicius twice; Mbappé after a goalkeeping howler, and Vini with two trademark finishes, in off the left wing. The headlines will be shared, Rodrygo a key contributor, rather than the main man.

Even when Rodrygo was substituted in the 71st minute, replaced by Endrick, he didn't get a solo moment of glory. Mbappé was withdrawn by Ancelotti at the same time. The ovation from the Bernabéu crowd was shared, and as the two players left the pitch, it was Mbappé's name the fans were chanting, not Rodrygo's.

After the game, Vinicius seemed surprised to be told on Spanish television he'd been named MVP.

"I had the feeling that I wasn't able to play well in the first half," he said. "'Rodry' deserved it."

Rodrygo was equally magnanimous.

"It doesn't matter," he said. "Here, we play for the team."

He'll be important away at Brest next week, in Madrid's last game of the league phase. Vinicius' yellow card against Salzburg means he'll be suspended for the trip to France. Rodrygo will slot into his preferred role on the left. If his European record is anything to go by, expect him to shine.