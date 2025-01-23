Take a look at the best of Omar Marmoush at Eintracht Frankfurt this season, before his move to Manchester City. (1:16)

Manchester City have completed the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, the club announced on Thursday.

The Egypt international has moved to the Etihad Stadium for a fee of €70 million ($73m) plus add-ons. Sources have told ESPN that the bonus payments built into the deal total €5m.

Marmoush signed a four-and-a-half year contract on Wednesday and could make his City debut against Chelsea on Saturday.

The deal brings City's spending in the January window up to €145m, plus adds-ons.

"This is a day I will never forget," Marmoush said.

"To sign for Manchester City, one of the best teams in the world, is an amazing feeling. I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester.

"With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to become better. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here.

"I'm fast, good on the ball and dangerous" ⚡️



Welcome to City, @OmarMarmoush 🩵 pic.twitter.com/Qc2gTVtTUi — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 23, 2025

"And I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture.

"I want to learn from the staff and my teammates, and I want to become a valued member of this winning team."

Marmoush becomes City's third signing in the January window after the arrival of Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and Vitor Reis from Palmeiras.

Both Khusanov and Reis began training on Tuesday and could also be in the squad against Chelsea.

City also signed forward Haaland to a new nine-and-a-half year contract last week.

Marmoush, 25, arrives having scored 20 goals for Frankfurt already this season. He will wear City's No.7 shirt.

"Omar is an accomplished and exciting forward, and I'm delighted he's joining us," City director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

"He's had an outstanding season, and every time we have watched him, he has influenced matches.

"He has all the attributes a top-class attacker requires. He has outstanding pace and awareness, and he is exceptional in front of goal. He can also play a number of different positions, which is a really valuable asset."