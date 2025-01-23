Open Extended Reactions

Randal Kolo Muani has struggled for game time at PSG this season. Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Juventus have announced the signing of Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Sources had told ESPN that Muani had also drawn interest from Tottenham but preferred a move to the Serie A side.

The move gives Muani the opportunity to kickstart his career after an underwhelming 18-month spell at PSG. The striker signed for €95 million ($102.6m) from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, but has managed just 11 goals in 54 appearances.

He had fallen out of favour with Luis Enrique this season and has made just two starts in all competitions.

The 26-year-old's arrival in Turin will bring more potency to a Juventus side, who have drawn 13 of their 21 leagues games this season.