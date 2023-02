Erin Blanchfield tells Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark about adjusting her preparation to face Jessica Andrade. (1:39)

Erin Blanchfield burst into the women's flyweight rankings on the strength of last weekend's victory over Jessica Andrade, a former UFC strawweight champion and flyweight title challenger who has long been in the ESPN pound-for-pound rankings.

Now Blanchfield has a place in the pound-for-pound women's top 10 as well.

Our voting panel was unanimous that Blanchfield belongs in those rankings, but was split on exactly where to slot her in. Above Andrade because of her dominant finish when they met on Saturday? Or below her because the Brazilian took the bout on short notice after fighting just four weeks earlier?

Just like the last time ESPN took a pound-for-pound vote, when three panelists elevated Islam Makhachev to No. 1 among men and the other three kept Alexander Volkanovski on top, there's an even split of support for fighters who've just tussled in the cage. Unanimity isn't as fun to talk about, right?

The bottom line for Blanchfield is that in her first four UFC wins, she showed herself to be a future star. But with a masterful stoppage win over Andrade, the 23-year-old's future appears to have arrived. It's even possible that Blanchfield will be next for Valentina Shevchenko, if the 125-pound champion gets by challenger Alexa Grasso on March 4. It's big fights for Blanchfield from here on out.

Note: Results are current; rankings as of Feb. 23.

1. Amanda Nunes

UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion

Record: 22-5

Last: W (UD) Julianna Peña, July 30, 2022

Next: TBD

2. Valentina Shevchenko

UFC flyweight champion

Record: 22-3

Last: W (SD) Taila Santos, June 11, 2022

Next: March 4 vs. Alexa Grasso

3. Zhang Weili

UFC strawweight champion

Record: 23-3

Last: W (Sub2) Carla Esparza, Nov. 12, 2022

Next: TBD

4. Cris Cyborg

Bellator featherweight champion

Record: 26-2, 1 NC

Last: W (UD) Arlene Blencowe, April 23, 2022

Next: TBD

5. Julianna Peña

UFC bantamweight

Previous ranking: 6

Record: 11-5

Last: L (UD) Amanda Nunes, July 30, 2022

Next: TBD

T-6. Jessica Andrade

UFC flyweight

Previous ranking: 5

Record: 24-10

Last: L (Sub2) Erin Blanchfield, Feb. 18, 2023

Next: TBD

T-6. Rose Namajunas

UFC strawweight

Previous ranking: 7

Record: 11-5

Last: L (SD) Carla Esparza, May 7, 2022

Next: TBD

8. Erin Blanchfield

UFC flyweight

Previous ranking: Unranked

Record: 11-1

Last: W (Sub2) Jessica Andrade, Feb. 18, 2023

Next: TBD

9. Carla Esparza

UFC strawweight

Previous ranking: 8

Record: 19-7

Last: L (Sub2) Zhang Weili, Nov. 12, 2022

Next: TBD

10. Kayla Harrison

PFL lightweight

Previous ranking: 9

Record: 15-1

Last: L (UD) Larissa Pacheco, Nov. 25, 2022

Next: TBD

Other fighters receiving votes: Larissa Pacheco, Raquel Pennington, Amanda Lemos and Alexa Grasso.

How our panel voted

Brett Okamoto: 1. Amanda Nunes; 2. Valentina Shevchenko; 3. Zhang Weili; 4. Cris Cyborg; 5. Rose Namajunas; 6. Jessica Andrade; 7. Julianna Peña; 8. Kayla Harrison; 9. Erin Blanchfield; 10. Larissa Pacheco.

Marc Raimondi: 1. Nunes; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Cyborg; 4. Zhang; 5. Peña; 6. Namajunas; 7. Andrade; 8. Blanchfield; 9. Esparza; 10. Amanda Lemos.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi: 1. Nunes; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Zhang; 4. Cyborg; 5. Peña; 6. Harrison; 7. Esparza; 8. Andrade; 9. Pacheco; 10. Blanchfield.

Megan Anderson: 1. Nunes; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Zhang; 4. Cyborg; 5. Namajunas; 6. Esparza; 7. Raquel Pennington; 8. Blanchfield; 9. Andrade; 10. Alexa Grasso.

Eddie Maisonet III: 1. Nunes; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Zhang; 4. Peña; 5. Cyborg; 6. Blanchfield; 7. Andrade; 8. Namajunas; 9. Lemos; 10. Pacheco.

Jeff Wagenheim: 1. Nunes; 2. Shevchenko; 3. Zhang; 4. Cyborg; 5. Peña; 6. Blanchfield; 7. Andrade; 8. Esparza; 9. Namajunas; 10. Lemos.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

Islam Makhachev, left, won a unanimous decision in his UFC 284 title bout against Alexander Volkanovski, but the ESPN pound-for-pound voting panel tells a different story. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

T-1. Islam Makhachev

UFC lightweight champion

Record: 24-1

Last: W (UD) Alexander Volkanovski, Feb. 11, 2023

Next: TBD

T-1. Alexander Volkanovski

UFC featherweight champion

Record: 25-2

Last: L (UD) Islam Makhachev, Feb. 11, 2023

Next: TBD

3. Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight

Record: 20-2

Last: L (KO5) Leon Edwards, Aug. 20, 2022

Next: March 18 vs. Leon Edwards

4. Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight

Record: 23-2

Last: L (TKO5) Alex Pereira, Nov. 12, 2022

Next: April 8 vs. Alex Pereira

5. Francis Ngannou

Heavyweight

Record: 17-3

Last: W (UD) Ciryl Gane, Jan. 22, 2022

Next: TBD

6. Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight

Record: 33-9, 1 NC

Last: L (Sub2) Islam Makhachev, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: May 6 vs. Beneil Dariush

7. Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight champion

Record: 20-3, 1 NC

Last: W (KO5) Kamaru Usman, Aug. 20, 2022

Next: March 18 vs. Kamaru Usman

T-8. Brandon Moreno

UFC flyweight champion

Record: 21-6-2

Last: W (TKO3) Deiveson Figueiredo, Jan. 21, 2023

Next: TBD

T-8. Aljamain Sterling

UFC bantamweight champion

Record: 22-3

Last: W (TKO2) TJ Dillashaw, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: May 6 vs. Henry Cejudo

10. Robert Whittaker

UFC middleweight

Record: 24-6

Last: W (UD) Marvin Vettori, Sept. 3, 2022

Next: TBD

Other fighters receiving votes: Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier and Jiri Prochazka.

How our panel voted

Brett Okamoto: 1. Islam Makhachev; 2. Alexander Volkanovski; 3. Israel Adesanya; 4. Kamaru Usman; 5. Robert Whittaker; 6. Charles Oliveira; 7. Aljamain Sterling; 8. Brandon Moreno; 9. Francis Ngannou; 10. Leon Edwards.

Marc Raimondi: 1. Makhachev; 2. Volkanovski; 3. Usman; 4. Oliveira; 5. Ngannou; 6. Adesanya; 7. Sterling; 8. Edwards; 9. Moreno; 10. Alex Pereira.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi: 1. Volkanovski; 2. Makhachev; 3. Usman; 4. Ngannou; 5. Oliveira; 6. Adesanya; 7. Edwards; 8. Jiri Prochazka; 9. Moreno; 10. Pereira.

Megan Anderson: 1. Volkanovski; 2. Makhachev; 3. Adesanya; 4. Usman; 5. Oliveira; 6. Ngannou; 7. Edwards; 8. Whittaker; 9. Pereira; 10. Moreno.

Eddie Maisonet III: 1. Volkanovski; 2. Makhachev; 3. Ngannou; 4. Adesanya; 5. Usman; 6. Oliveira; 7. Dustin Poirier; 8. Moreno; 9. Sterling; 10. Prochazka.

Jeff Wagenheim: 1. Makhachev; 2. Volkanovski; 3. Ngannou; 4. Usman; 5. Oliveira; 6. Adesanya; 7. Edwards; 8. Pereira; 9. Sterling; 10. Moreno.