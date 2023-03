MMA divisional rankings: Big performances lead to big moves for Jon Jones, Alexa Grasso

Jon "Bones" Jones celebrates with his team after his first-round victory vs. Ciryl Gane to win the UFC heavyweight championship. (1:25)

It could have been decision time, if only the timing were different.

When Jon Jones won the UFC championship on Saturday night, did that make him the best heavyweight in the world? Not according to fans of Francis Ngannou, who relinquished the title in January after fighting out his UFC contract to pursue opportunities in boxing and other MMA promotions.

Jones is widely considered the greatest ever in MMA, based on his decade of dominance at light heavyweight. Ngannou is a breathtaking knockout artist. Who's the baddest man?

It turns out that question will not be addressed in these ESPN divisional rankings, as Ngannou is ineligible because he has not competed in over a year -- his final title defense was in January 2022. So he's out ... until he books his next MMA fight.

The same is true for several other fighters who have been top-10 regulars, including another former UFC heavyweight champ, Stipe Miocic, who last fought in 2021. The UFC has said Miocic will be Jones' first title challenger, perhaps this summer, so once that fight is on the books, he soon could be back in these rankings.

There's also a new No. 1 at women's flyweight, after Alexa Grasso dethroned longtime champ Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285. There's some rankings movement in all but a few weight class' top 10s.

Note: Results are current; rankings as of March 8. In order to be eligible for the rankings, a fighter must have competed over the past 12 months or must have an upcoming fight booked.

Jon Jones let everyone know who's No. 1 at UFC 285. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

HEAVYWEIGHT (up to 265 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Previous ranking: Unranked

Record: 27-1, 1 NC

Last: W (Sub1) Ciryl Gane, March 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 11-2

Last: L (Sub1) Jon Jones, March 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 4

Record: 17-1

Last: W (KO1) Tai Tuivasa, Dec. 3, 2022

Next: April 22 vs. Curtis Blaydes

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 5

Record: 17-3, 1 NC

Last: W (TKO1) Tom Aspinall, July 23, 2022

Next: April 22 vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 6

Record: 14-5

Last: L (KO1) Sergei Pavlovich, Dec. 3, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 7

Record: 12-3

Last: L (TKO1) Curtis Blaydes, July 23, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 8

Record: 16-3

Last: W (Sub1) Derrick Lewis, Feb. 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 9

Record: 35-10

Last: W (TKO1) Jairzinho Rozenstruik, June 4, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator champion

Previous ranking: 10

Record: 31-7, 1 NC

Last: W (TKO1) Fedor Emelianenko, Feb. 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: Unranked

Record: 13-4

Last: W (TKO1) Chris Daukaus, Dec. 10, 2022

Next: TBD

Jamahal Hill claimed the vacant UFC light heavyweight title with a win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. AP Photo/Bruna Prado

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (up to 205 pounds)

Promotion: UFC

Record: 29-3-1

Last: W (Sub5) Glover Teixeira, June 11, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 12-1, 1 NC

Last: W (UD) Glover Teixeira, Jan. 21, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 29-9-1

Last: D (SD) Magomed Ankalaev, Dec.10, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 18-1-1

Last: D (SD) Jan Blachowicz, Dec. 10, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator champion

Record: 16-2, 1 NC

Last: W (UD) Corey Anderson, Nov. 18, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-3

Last: L (TKO3) Jan Blachowicz, May 14, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator

Record: 16-6, 1 NC

Last: L (UD) Vadim Nemkov, Nov. 18, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: PFL

Record: 17-2

Last: W (TKO2) Omari Akhmedov, Nov. 25, 2022

Next: April 1 vs. Thiago Santos

Promotion: UFC

Record: 29-9

Last: W (UD) Volkan Oezdemir, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: March 11 vs. Ryan Spann

Promotion: UFC

Record: 36-17

Last: L (TKO2) Magomed Ankalaev, July 30, 2022

Next: May 13 vs. Johnny Walker

MIDDLEWEIGHT (up to 185 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 7-1

Last: W (TKO5) Israel Adesanya, Nov. 12, 2022

Next: April 8 vs. Israel Adesanya

Promotion: UFC

Record: 23-2

Last: L (TKO5) Alex Pereira, Nov. 12, 2022

Next: April 8 vs. Alex Pereira

Promotion: UFC

Record: 24-6

Last: W (UD) Marvin Vettori, Sept. 3, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 18-6-1

Last: L (UD) Robert Whittaker, Sept. 3, 2022

Next: March 18 vs. Roman Dolidze

Promotion: UFC

Record: 16-6

Last: W (SD) Sean Strickland, Dec. 17, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: Unranked

Record: 19-2

Last: W (TKO2) Derek Brunson, March 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 6

Record: 14-2

Last: W (UD) Luke Rockhold, Aug. 20, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator champion

Record: 13-0

Last: W (UD) Anatoly Tokov, Feb. 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 26-5

Last: W (UD) Nassourdine Imavov, Jan. 14, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator

Record: 49-8-2

Last: L (UD) Johnny Eblen, June 24, 2022

Next: May 12 vs. Fabian Edwards

WELTERWEIGHT (up to 170 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 20-3, 1 NC

Last: W (KO5) Kamaru Usman, Aug. 20, 2022

Next: March 18 vs. Kamaru Usman

Promotion: UFC

Record: 20-2

Last: L (KO5) Leon Edwards, Aug. 20, 2022

Next: March 18 vs. Leon Edwards

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 4

Record: 12-0

Last: W (Sub1) Kevin Holland, Sept. 10, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 5

Record: 21-5

Last: W (Sub1) Neil Magny, Jan. 21, 2023

Next: April 8 vs. Jorge Masvidal

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 6

Record: 22-3, 1 NC

Last: W (TKO2) Sean Brady, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator champion

Previous ranking: 7

Record: 27-0

Last: W (UD) Logan Storley, Feb. 25, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 10

Record: 17-0

Last: W (Sub3) Geoff Neal, March 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 17-6-1

Last: W (TKO4) Kevin Holland, Dec. 3, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 15-5

Last: L (Sub3) Shavkat Rakhmonov, March 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: Unranked

Record: 15-1

Last: L (TKO2) Belal Muhammad, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: TBD

Islam Makhachev, left, became UFC lightweight champion with an Oct. 22 victory over Charles Oliveira. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

LIGHTWEIGHT (up to 155 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 23-1

Last: W (UD) Alexander Volkanovski, Feb. 11, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 33-9, 1 NC

Last: L (Sub2) Islam Makhachev, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: May 6 vs. Beneil Dariush

Promotion: UFC

Record: 22-4-1

Last: W (UD) Mateusz Gamrot, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: May 6 vs. Charles Oliveira

Promotion: UFC

Record: 29-7, 1 NC

Last: W (Sub3) Michael Chandler, Nov. 12, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 23-4

Last: L (Sub1) Charles Oliveira, May 7, 2022

Next: March 18 vs. Rafael Fiziev

Promotion: UFC

Record: 23-8

Last: L (Sub3) Dustin Poirier, Nov. 12, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 26-6

Last: W (KO5) Rafael dos Anjos, July 9, 2022

Next: March 18 vs. Justin Gaethje

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 9

Record: 22-2, 1 NC

Last: W (SD) Jalin Turner, March 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 8

Record: 32-14

Last: W (Sub2) Bryan Barberena, Dec. 3, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 18-3

Last: W (UD) Damir Ismagulov, Dec. 17, 2022

Next: TBD

MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (up to 145 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 25-2

Last: L (UD) Islam Makhachev, Feb. 11, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC interim champion

Previous ranking: 4

Record: 15-3, 1 NC

Last: W (Sub2) Josh Emmett, Feb. 11, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 2

Record: 23-7

Last: L (UD) Alexander Volkanovski, July 2, 2022

Next: April 15 vs. Arnold Allen

Promotion: Bellator champion

Previous ranking: 3

Record: 35-5

Last: W (UD) Kleber Koike Erbst, Dec. 31, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 15-3, 1 NC

Last: L (TKO1) Yair Rodriguez, July 16, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator

Record: 20-1

Last: W (UD) Roberto de Souza, Dec. 31, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 18-3

Last: L (Sub2) Yair Rodriguez, Feb. 11, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 19-1

Last: W (TKO2) Calvin Kattar, Oct. 29, 2022

Next: April 15 vs. Max Holloway

Promotion: UFC

Record: 23-7

Last: L (TKO2) Arnold Allen, Oct. 29, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 13-0

Last: W (Sub2) Bryce Mitchell, Ddec. 10, 2022

Next: TBD

Sean O'Malley made a big splash with his UFC 280 win over former champion Petr Yan. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

MEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (up to 135 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 22-3

Last: W (TKO2) TJ Dillashaw, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: May 6 vs. Henry Cejudo

Promotion: UFC

Record: 16-1, 1 NC

Last: W (SD) Petr Yan, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 20-7-1

Last: W (KO4) Dominick Cruz, Aug. 13, 2022

Next: March 25 vs. Cory Sandhagen

Promotion: UFC

Record: 16-4

Last: L (SD) Sean O'Malley, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: March 11 vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Promotion: UFC

Record: 15-4

Last: W (UD) Jose Aldo, Aug. 20, 2022

Next: March 11 vs. Petr Yan

Promotion: UFC

Record: 15-4

Last: W (TKO4) Song Yadong, Sept. 17, 2022

Next: March 25 vs. Marlon Vera

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 8

Record: 19-6

Last: L (UD) Marlon Vera, April 30, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator interim champion

Previous ranking: 9

Record: 19-1

Last: W (SD) Danny Sabatello, Dec. 9, 2022

Next: April 22 vs. Patchy Mix

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 10

Record: 19-7-1, 1 NC

Last: L (TKO4) Cory Sandhagen, Sept. 17, 2022

Next: April 27 vs. Ricky Simon

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: Unranked

Record: 24-4

Last: L (KO4) Marlon Vera, Aug. 13, 2022

Next: TBD

Brandon Moreno recaptured the title from Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283. Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MEN'S FLYWEIGHT (up to 125 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 21-6-2

Last: W (TKO3) Deiveson Figueiredo, Jan. 21, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: One Championship champion

Record: 31-4-1

Last: W (KO4) Adriano Moraes, Aug. 26, 2022

Next: May 5 vs. Adriano Moraes

Promotion: UFC

Record: 21-3-1

Last: L (TKO3) Brandon Moreno, Jan. 21, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 24-10, 1 NC

Last: L (TKO3) Brandon Moreno, July 30, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: One Championship

Record: 20-4

Last: L (KO4) Demetrious Johnson, Aug. 26, 2022

Next: May 5 vs. Demetrious Johnson

Promotion: UFC

Record: 25-5

Last: W (Sub1) Alex Perez, July 30, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: Unsigned

Record: 14-1-1

Last: L (UD) Kai Kara-France, March 26, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-6

Last: W (Sub1) Matt Schnell, May 7, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 19-2-1

Last: W (TKO2) Matt Schnell, Dec. 3, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: Unsigned

Record: 16-5, 2 1 NC

Last: L (KO2) Yuki Motoya, Dec. 31, 2022

Next: TBD

Amanda Nunes is once again a two-division UFC champion and No. 1 in our women's bantamweight rankings. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (up to 135 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 22-5

Last: W (UD) Julianna Peña, July 30, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 11-5

Last: L (UD) Amanda Nunes, July 30, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 15-8

Last: W (SD) Ketlen Vieira, Jan. 14, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 13-3

Last: L (SD) Raquel Pennington, Jan. 14, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-6

Last: L (SD) Ketlen Vieira, May 21, 2022

Next: March 25 vs. Yana Santos

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-6

Last: W (KO3) Macy Chiasson, Sept. 10, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-6, 1 NC

Last: L (TKO1) Irene Aldana, July 10, 2021

Next: March 25 vs. Holly Holm

Promotion: UFC

Record: 13-6

Last: W (UD) Karol Rosa, March 26, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 8-3

Last: L (KO3) Irene Aldana, Sept. 10, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 16-6

Last: W (UD) Lina Lansberg, April 16, 2022

Next: TBD

Alexa Grasso became flyweight champion at UFC 285 by ending the long reign of Valentina Shevchenko. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (up to 125 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Previous ranking: 7

Record: 16-3

Last: W (Sub4) Valentina Shevchenko, March 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 1

Record: 23-4

Last: L (Sub4) Alexa Grasso, March 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 2

Record: 10-1

Last: W (UD) Katlyn Chookagian, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 3

Record: 11-1

Last: W (Sub2) Jessica Andrade, Feb. 18, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 4

Record: 24-10

Last: L (Sub2) Erin Blanchfield, Feb. 18, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Previous ranking: 5

Record: 18-5

Last: L (UD) Manon Fiorot, Oct. 22, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator champ

Previous ranking: 6

Record: 18-7

Last: W (Sub2) Juliana Velasquez, Dec. 9, 2022

Next: April 21 vs. DeAnna Bennett

Promotion: UFC

Record: 16-6

Last: L (UD) Jessica Andrade, Jan. 21, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 19-1

Last: L (SD) Valentina Shevchenko, June 11, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: Bellator

Record: 12-2

Last: L (Sub2) Liz Carmouche, Dec. 9, 2022

Next: TBD

Zhang Weili took control of her title challenge of Carla Esparza at UFC 281 and earned her second strawweight reign. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

STRAWWEIGHT (up to 115 pounds)

Promotion: UFC champion

Record: 23-2

Last: W (Sub2) Carla Esparza, Nov. 12, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 19-7

Last: L (Sub2) Zhang Weili, Nov. 12, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 11-5

Last: L (SD) Carla Esparza, May 7, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 12-2-1

Last: W (TKO3) Marina Rodriguez, Nov. 5, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 16-2-2

Last: L (TKO3) Amanda Lemos, Nov. 5, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 14-3, 1 NC

Last: W (MD) Mackenzie Dern, Oct. 1, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 12-3

Last: L (MD) Yan Xiaonan, Oct. 1, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 12-6

Last: L (SD) Mackenzie Dern, April 9, 2022

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 12-3

Last: W (UD) Viviane Araujo, March 4, 2023

Next: TBD

Promotion: UFC

Record: 18-10

Last: L (Sub2) Amanda Lemos, July 16

Next: April 8 vs. Luana Pinheiro