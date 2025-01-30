UFC president and CEO Dana White has condemned comments made by featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell on his podcast where he defended Adolf Hitler, denied the holocaust happened and took aim at both the LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities in a shocking rant.

"I've heard a lot of dumb and ignorant s--- said over the years, but this is probably the worst," White said in a statement to ESPN. "First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate Jewish people. And that's a guy you would want to go fishing with?"

Mitchell made the comments on the first episode of his "ArkanSanity Podcast" where he suggested that Hitler was a "good guy" who "fought for his country."

White lambasted Mitchell's rant by calling it "beyond disgusting" at a news conference following a Power Slap event in Saudi Arabia.

"Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron," the statement continued. "That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people."

When asked if there would be any consequences for Mitchell, White said that the UFC wouldn't take any disciplinary action against the featherweight fighter.

"It's free speech," White said. "That's the beautiful thing about this business, for all of you who hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television."