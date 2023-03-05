Current MMA champions

Mixed martial arts champions come in all sizes -- from heavyweights up to 265 pound, to atomweights at 105 pounds. They come from all around the world -- from Australia to Brazil to Cleveland to Dagestan. They fight for organizations ranging from the UFC, the biggest fight promotion in the world, to Bellator and the PFL, as well as Asian powerhouse One Championship and Japan's Rizin, and the all-women fight organization Invicta FC.

Here are the champions from all of those promotions.

HEAVYWEIGHT (265 pounds and under)

UFC: Jon Jones

Bellator: Ryan Bader

One: Arjan Bhullar

PFL: Ante Delija

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205)

UFC: Jamahal Hill

Bellator: Vadim Nemkov

One: Anatoly Malykhin

PFL: Rob Wilkinson

Rizin: Vacant

MIDDLEWEIGHT (185)

UFC: Alex Pereira

Bellator: Johnny Eblen

One: Reinier de Ridder

WELTERWEIGHT (170)

UFC: Leon Edwards

Bellator: Yaroslav Amosov

One: Kiamrian Abbasov

PFL: Sadibou Sy

MEN'S LIGHTWEIGHT (155)

UFC: Islam Makhachev

Bellator: Usman Nurmagomedov

One: Christian Lee

PFL: Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Rizin: Roberto de Souza

MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)

UFC: Alexander Volkanovski

Bellator: Patricio Freire

One: Tang Kai

PFL: Brendan Loughnane

Rizin: Kleber Koike Erbst

MEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)

UFC: Aljamain Sterling

Bellator: Sergio Pettis

One: Fabricio Andrade

Rizin: Kyoji Horiguchi

MEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)

UFC: Brandon Moreno

One: Demetrious Johnson

MEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)

One: Jarred Brooks

WOMEN'S LIGHTWEIGHT (155)

PFL: Larissa Pacheco

WOMEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)

UFC: Amanda Nunes

Bellator: Cris Cyborg

Invicta: Vacant

WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)

UFC: Amanda Nunes

Invicta: Talita Bernardo

WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)

UFC: Alexa Grasso

Bellator: Liz Carmouche

Invicta: Ketlen Souza

WOMEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)

UFC: Zhang Weili

One: Xiong Jing Nan

Invicta: Valesca Machado

SUPER ATOMWEIGHT (108)

Rizin: Seika Izawa

ATOMWEIGHT (105)

One: Angela Lee

Invicta: Jillian DeCoursey