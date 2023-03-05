        <
          Current MMA champions

          Mar 5, 2023

            Mixed martial arts champions come in all sizes -- from heavyweights up to 265 pound, to atomweights at 105 pounds. They come from all around the world -- from Australia to Brazil to Cleveland to Dagestan. They fight for organizations ranging from the UFC, the biggest fight promotion in the world, to Bellator and the PFL, as well as Asian powerhouse One Championship and Japan's Rizin, and the all-women fight organization Invicta FC.

            Here are the champions from all of those promotions.

            Click here for a look at the current and all-time UFC champions.

            To keep up with current fights, go to the MMA schedule page.

            HEAVYWEIGHT (265 pounds and under)

            UFC: Jon Jones
            Bellator: Ryan Bader
            One: Arjan Bhullar
            PFL: Ante Delija

            LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205)

            UFC: Jamahal Hill
            Bellator: Vadim Nemkov
            One: Anatoly Malykhin
            PFL: Rob Wilkinson
            Rizin: Vacant

            MIDDLEWEIGHT (185)

            UFC: Alex Pereira
            Bellator: Johnny Eblen
            One: Reinier de Ridder

            WELTERWEIGHT (170)

            UFC: Leon Edwards
            Bellator: Yaroslav Amosov
            One: Kiamrian Abbasov
            PFL: Sadibou Sy

            MEN'S LIGHTWEIGHT (155)

            UFC: Islam Makhachev
            Bellator: Usman Nurmagomedov
            One: Christian Lee
            PFL: Olivier Aubin-Mercier
            Rizin: Roberto de Souza

            MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)

            UFC: Alexander Volkanovski
            Bellator: Patricio Freire
            One: Tang Kai
            PFL: Brendan Loughnane
            Rizin: Kleber Koike Erbst

            MEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)

            UFC: Aljamain Sterling
            Bellator: Sergio Pettis
            One: Fabricio Andrade
            Rizin: Kyoji Horiguchi

            MEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)

            UFC: Brandon Moreno
            One: Demetrious Johnson

            MEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)

            One: Jarred Brooks

            WOMEN'S LIGHTWEIGHT (155)

            PFL: Larissa Pacheco

            WOMEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)

            UFC: Amanda Nunes
            Bellator: Cris Cyborg
            Invicta: Vacant

            WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)

            UFC: Amanda Nunes
            Invicta: Talita Bernardo

            WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)

            UFC: Alexa Grasso
            Bellator: Liz Carmouche
            Invicta: Ketlen Souza

            WOMEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)

            UFC: Zhang Weili
            One: Xiong Jing Nan
            Invicta: Valesca Machado

            SUPER ATOMWEIGHT (108)

            Rizin: Seika Izawa

            ATOMWEIGHT (105)

            One: Angela Lee
            Invicta: Jillian DeCoursey