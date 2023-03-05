Current MMA champions

Mixed martial arts champions come in all sizes -- from heavyweights up to 265 pound, to atomweights at 105 pounds. They come from all around the world -- from Australia to Brazil to Cleveland to Dagestan. They fight for organizations ranging from the UFC, the biggest fight promotion in the world, to Bellator and the PFL, as well as Asian powerhouse One Championship and Japan's Rizin, and the all-women fight organization Invicta FC.
Here are the champions from all of those promotions.
Click here for a look at the current and all-time UFC champions.
To keep up with current fights, go to the MMA schedule page.
HEAVYWEIGHT (265 pounds and under)
UFC: Jon Jones
Bellator: Ryan Bader
One: Arjan Bhullar
PFL: Ante Delija
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205)
UFC: Jamahal Hill
Bellator: Vadim Nemkov
One: Anatoly Malykhin
PFL: Rob Wilkinson
Rizin: Vacant
MIDDLEWEIGHT (185)
UFC: Alex Pereira
Bellator: Johnny Eblen
One: Reinier de Ridder
WELTERWEIGHT (170)
UFC: Leon Edwards
Bellator: Yaroslav Amosov
One: Kiamrian Abbasov
PFL: Sadibou Sy
MEN'S LIGHTWEIGHT (155)
UFC: Islam Makhachev
Bellator: Usman Nurmagomedov
One: Christian Lee
PFL: Olivier Aubin-Mercier
Rizin: Roberto de Souza
MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)
UFC: Alexander Volkanovski
Bellator: Patricio Freire
One: Tang Kai
PFL: Brendan Loughnane
Rizin: Kleber Koike Erbst
MEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)
UFC: Aljamain Sterling
Bellator: Sergio Pettis
One: Fabricio Andrade
Rizin: Kyoji Horiguchi
MEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)
UFC: Brandon Moreno
One: Demetrious Johnson
MEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)
One: Jarred Brooks
WOMEN'S LIGHTWEIGHT (155)
PFL: Larissa Pacheco
WOMEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)
UFC: Amanda Nunes
Bellator: Cris Cyborg
Invicta: Vacant
WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)
UFC: Amanda Nunes
Invicta: Talita Bernardo
WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)
UFC: Alexa Grasso
Bellator: Liz Carmouche
Invicta: Ketlen Souza
WOMEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)
UFC: Zhang Weili
One: Xiong Jing Nan
Invicta: Valesca Machado
SUPER ATOMWEIGHT (108)
Rizin: Seika Izawa
ATOMWEIGHT (105)
One: Angela Lee
Invicta: Jillian DeCoursey