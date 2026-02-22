McGregor open to 'no name' opponent in potential UFC return

Open Extended Reactions

UFC star Conor McGregor is once again teasing the possibility of his return to competition, this time against a "no name" opponent.

McGregor (22-6) has been out of action since July 2021, but has repeatedly expressed his interest in taking a fight in 2026 -- particularly at the UFC's White House event in June. On Saturday, the former two-weight champion shared on social media he was willing to accept a "no name" opponent, and urged the UFC to send him a contract.

"It's a no name up next for me possibly, folks," McGregor wrote on X, adding that "I ACCEPT. Send the contract, lads."

McGregor's post comes less than a week after he posted -- and immediately deleted -- another statement on social media in which he said, "I have been offered an opponent and a date and I accept."

The 37-year-old was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024, but was forced to withdraw at the last minute due to an injured toe. UFC CEO Dana White revealed earlier this year he would welcome a McGregor comeback, but said it would no longer be against Chandler. That opened the multi-million dollar question of who McGregor's opponent might be.

McGregor suffered a broken leg during his last fight, a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Three of his last four appearances were in the lightweight division, with the fourth taking place at welterweight. It is unclear which division he would return to in 2026. His bout against Chandler in 2024 was scheduled for five rounds at the 170-pound limit.