Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

The NBA has five games on the schedule Thursday night, highlighted by a battle between the No. 2 and 3 seeds in the Western Conference.

The Houston Rockets have been arguably the hottest team in the NBA since the calendar turned to 2025, and are winners of 11 of their past 14 games. The Memphis Grizzlies, meanwhile, just had a six-game winning streak snapped in their last outing and host Houston after winning four straight games at home.

Let's get into the fantasy options to stream and bets to make on Thursday.

Thursday's Stream Team

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (Available in 76.4% of ESPN leagues)

Camara missed a game last week due to illness but has been stellar since his return. He has averaged 14.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.8 3PG and 1.0 SPG in 35.8 MPG in his past four games.

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies (55.1% available)

Edey is having one of the best weeks of his rookie campaign. He has almost averaged a double-double with excellent defensive numbers in his past three games: 13.7 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.0 BPG and 1.0 SPG in 23.7 MPG.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves (57.6% available)

McDaniels has been filling the stat sheet across the board in his past 10 outings: 14.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.9 SPG, 1.5 3PG and 1.3 BPG in 35.2 MPG. Those are all plus stats, and particularly valuable in category leagues where defensive stats and 3-pointers are scarcer commodities.

Dre's bets for Thursday

Rockets +5.5 over Grizzlies (-115)

This is the fourth meeting of the season between these two teams. The Rockets have won all three of the previous matchups, including both games earlier this month. The Grizzlies are playing well, winners of six of their past seven, but the Rockets are on a four-game winning streak of their own and match up well against the Grizzlies. Keep an eye on the availability of Alperen Sengun (calf), but whether he plays or not, I'll take the Rockets with the points.

De'Andre Hunter over 17.5 points (-115)

Hunter has averaged 19.1 PPG on the season, and after a slower start to 2025 he is back up to 18.2 PPG in his past five outings. Atlanta needs more from Hunter with Jalen Johnson done for the season, and he has played well against Cleveland this season. Hunter has averaged 24.5 points on 57.1 FG% in two matchups vs. the Cavaliers.

Toumani Camara over 10.5 points (-115)

Camara has been steadily improving over the course of the season, particularly since the end of 2024 and into the new year. He has scored at least 11 points in 11 of his past 15 games going back to Dec. 30, including in three of his past four outings this week, and has averaged 14.6 PPG during that span.

Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -8.5 (-105) | Wizards +8.5 (-115)

Money line: Lakers -340 | Wizards +270

Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2, straight up 57%, 228.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Calf); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Abdomen); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Foot); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers projections:

Wizards projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Hawks +10.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -10.5 (-105)

Money line: Hawks +360 | Cavaliers -500

Total: 238.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 10.3, straight up 80%, 242.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Hamstring); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Personal); Clint Capela, (OUT - Back); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Wrist); Darius Garland, (GTD - Jaw); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Shoulder); Luke Travers, (GTD - Ankle); Sam Merrill, (GTD - Illness); Dean Wade, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves -7.5 (-105) | Jazz +7.5 (-115)

Money line: Timberwolves -280 | Jazz +230

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 5.2, straight up 67%, 223.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Naz Reid, (GTD - Illness); Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Foot); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe)

Jazz: John Collins, (GTD - Illness); Johnny Juzang, (GTD - Hand); Walker Kessler, (GTD - Shoulder); Cody Williams, (OUT - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Timberwolves projections:

Jazz projections:

Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies

9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Rockets +5.5 (-115) | Grizzlies -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Rockets +165 | Grizzlies -195

Total: 236.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 3.9, straight up 63%, 237.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Alperen Sengun, (GTD - Calf); Steven Adams, (GTD - Ankle); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)

Grizzlies: Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle)

Rockets projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -5.5 (-105) | +Blazers 5.5 (-115)

Money line: Magic -200 | Blazers +170

Total: 212.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 1.1, straight up 54%, 212.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Gary Harris, (GTD - Hamstring); Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Quadriceps); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers: Jerami Grant, (GTD - Ankle); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic projections:

Blazers projections: