Mike Greenberg reports that alongside U.S. figure skaters, coaches and family members, former Russian world pairs champions were aboard American Airlines Flight 5342 that collided with a helicopter over Washington, D.C. (1:56)

Fourteen members of the figure skating community were passengers on an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport and crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to Skating Club of Boston executive director Doug Zeghibe.

The flight carried 60 passengers and four crew members, while an Army official said three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

Washington fire chief John Donnelly said Thursday morning that it is not believed that there were any survivors and that efforts had shifted to a recovery operation.

Zeghibe said six members or associates of the Skating Club of Boston were killed in the crash, including teenage skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane and their mothers.

Also killed were Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who won the pairs title at the 1994 world championships and competed twice in the Olympics. They were listed as coaching at the Boston club.

"Skating is a very close and tight-knit community. These kids and their parents, they're here at our facility in Norwood, six, sometimes seven days a week. It's a close, tight bond," Zeghibe said. "This will have long-reaching impacts for our skating community."

Alexandr Kirsanov and two youth ice skaters whom he coached were on board the flight from Wichita, Kirsanov's wife, Natalya Gudin, told ABC News.

The Philadelphia Skating Club & Humane Society said in a post on social media that "beloved members" of its team were on the plane. The group did not say how many members were on the plane.

U.S. Figure Skating said the skaters were returning from a developmental camp that followed the U.S. Figure Skating Championships over the weekend in Wichita, Kansas.

"U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.," the organization said in a statement. "We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts."

The airplane collided with the helicopter while attempting to land, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the Potomac River. Donnelly said 27 bodies had been recovered from the airplane as of Thursday morning, and all three soldiers who were on the helicopter have been recovered, officials said.

Emergency response units conduct search-and-rescue operations in the Potomac River after an American Airlines plane collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday night. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Lane was the 2025 intermediate Eastern Sectionals champion and had become popular among the skating community on social media, where he has thousands of TikTok followers. On Wednesday, he had posted a video showing him doing a triple toe loop to wrap up the development camp and later posted a photo of himself aboard the plane just before it departed from Wichita.

Gudin, who is also an ice skating coach, decided to stay home in Delaware while Kirsanov flew to Kansas for the development camp. She spoke with her husband as he boarded the flight Wednesday and said she has "lost everything."

"I lost my husband, I lost my students, I lost my friends," Gudin told ABC News. "I need my husband back. I need his body back."

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said her organization was "devastated" by the crash.

"Among those lost were talented athletes, dedicated coaches, and beloved family members from the U.S. Figure Skating community, all returning home from the National Development Camp," Hirshland said in a statement. "These Olympic hopefuls represented the bright future of Team USA, embodying the very essence of what it means to represent our country -- perseverance, resilience, and hope. They were remarkable young people and talents, passionately pursuing their dreams, and they will forever hold a cherished place in the Team USA family."

Shishkova and Naumov had been coaching at the Boston club since 2017. Their son, Maxim Naumov, is a competitive figure skater for the U.S. who finished fourth at the U.S. championships. He had flown home Monday with Zeghibe.

Russia's figure skating federation expressed its condolences to those who had lost loved ones in the crash but said it was unable to comment further.

Skating Community Reacts to Tragic Crash The tight-knit figure skating community was rocked Wednesday when an American Airlines flight that included athletes, parents and coaches collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River. A number of star skaters offered their thoughts in response to the crash: "I'm in complete shock. I'm sorry. I don't even know what to say. Young skaters, coaches, parents, so many bright lights in our community. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones." -- two-time and reigning U.S. champion Amber Glenn "I'm heartbroken by the tragic loss of my fellow skaters in this devastating accident. The figure skating community is a family, and this loss is beyond words. My thoughts are with their families, friends and everyone affected. We will never forget them." -- three-time U.S. and reigning world champion Ilia Malinin "I had the opportunity to work with many of these kids that were onboard. Amazing, strong, driven, funny, caring kids. I can't even process this horror." -- two-time U.S. pairs champion Ashley Cain-Gribble "My heart breaks for my skating community and all who are involved in the plane crash. Too much is still unknown. Sending love and prayers." - former Olympic and world champion Kristi Yamaguchi "There are no words. Nothing that can truly represent the devastation caused by the plane crash in Washington, D.C., last night. A tragedy that claimed the lives of skaters, coaches, parents and officials. My heart is shattered for our skating community." -- former Olympic and world champion Scott Hamilton. "I just want to send a huge hug to everyone and share some positive emotions with them. Skating isn't everything in life. It's a good time to think about them right now." -- Italian skater Nikolaj Memola at the European championships in Estonia

"There were other of our fellow citizens there. Bad news from Washington today," Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the midair crash occurred before 9 p.m. ET when a regional jet from Wichita was making its approach to an airport runway and collided with a military helicopter on a training flight.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision, but officials said flight conditions were clear as the jet coming from Wichita was making a routine landing when the helicopter flew into its path. All takeoffs and landings at Reagan National were halted as dive teams scoured the site and helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in a methodical search for bodies. Flights resumed at Reagan National at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Images from the river showed boats around the partly submerged wing and what appeared to be the mangled wreckage of the plane's fuselage.

"As one nation, we grieve for every precious soul that has been taken from us so suddenly," President Donald Trump said at a news conference Thursday, adding, "We'll find out how this disaster occurred and will ensure that nothing like this ever happens again."

The Skating Club of Boston, which is set to host the world championships in March, is among the best-known clubs in the world, producing numerous Olympic and world champions. Among them have been two-time Olympic champion Dick Button, Olympic gold medalist Tenley Albright, two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan and Olympic silver medalist Paul Wylie. The club sent 18 skaters to Wichita, including Jimmy Ma, who finished fifth at the U.S. championships on Sunday, and Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov, who won the pairs title.

Zeghibe said the club was proceeding with plans to host worlds.

"Skaters are resilient, and they want to skate. I think also they come to the club and will come to the club as an opportunity to come together and to grieve together," Zeghibe said. "We're pretty busy and we can't take a break. We need to keep moving."

The International Skating Union said it was "deeply shocked by the tragic accident."

"We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board," the global governing body said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport -- it's a close-knit family -- and we stand together. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time."

The crash occurred in some of the most tightly controlled and monitored airspace in the world, just over 3 miles south of the White House and the Capitol.

Investigators will try to piece together the aircrafts' final moments before their collision, including contact with air traffic controllers and the loss of altitude by the passenger jet.

Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asked the helicopter if it had the arriving plane in sight. The controller made another radio call to the helicopter moments later: "PAT 25 pass behind the CRJ." Seconds after that, the two aircraft collided.

Some 300 first responders were on scene. Inflatable rescue boats were launched into the Potomac River from a point along the George Washington Parkway, just north of the airport, and first responders set up light towers from the shore to illuminate the area near the collision site. At least a half dozen boats were scanning the water using searchlights.

The last fatal crash involving a U.S. commercial airline occurred in 2009 near Buffalo, New York. Everyone aboard the Bombardier DHC-8 propeller plane was killed, including 45 passengers, two pilots and two flight attendants. Another person on the ground also died, bringing the total death toll to 50.

This is not the first time that the U.S. figure skating community has been rocked by an air tragedy. In February 1961, the 18-member U.S. figure skating team died in a plane crash en route to the world championships in Prague. Also killed were six U.S. coaches and four skating officials, along with some family members. The world championships were canceled that year out of respect for the American team killed in the crash.

"Almost half of everybody on board that plane were from this club," Zeghibe said of the 1961 crash. "It had long, long-reaching implications for the skating club and for the sport in this country, because when you lose coaches like this, you lose the future of the sport as well. It's been a long time in redeveloping it, and I personally feel that this club in Boston has just now, almost 60 years later, been coming out of the shadow of that 1961 crash."

Wednesday's collision also recalled the crash of an Air Florida flight that plummeted into the Potomac on Jan. 13, 1982, and killed 78 people.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.