The U.S. won gold and silver in a women's monobob race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday, getting two medals for the second consecutive day.

Elana Meyers Taylor was first for the second consecutive day, Kaysha Love was second to improve one spot from her Friday finish, and Laura Nolte of Germany was third.

In the four-man race later Saturday, Brad Hall of Britain drove to the win, with Francesco Friedrich of Germany second and Johannes Lochner of Germany third. Frank del Duca was 11th for the U.S.

Luge

Madeleine Egle of Austria moved closer to ending a 26-year streak of German dominance in women's World Cup luge.

Egle got her fourth race win of the season Saturday, extending her lead in the seasonlong points standings to 29 over Julia Taubitz of Germany with two races left in the season.

She could become the first non-German woman to win the World Cup overall title since Gerda Weissensteiner of Italy in 1997-98. Egle has 544 points this season, while Taubitz -- who has won four of the past five World Cup titles -- has 515.

Egle was first on Saturday, Taubitz was second, and Natalie Maag of Switzerland was third. The top U.S. woman in the field was Ashley Farquharson, who placed seventh.

In women's doubles luge, Selina Egle and Lara Kipp of Austria pushed their winning streak to six races with another dominant performance. German sleds took silver and bronze.

In the men's doubles luge race, Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany prevailed for their third win in the past four events.