LeBron James' basketball career: Olympics, NBA, more stats

LeBron James is one of the most successful basketball players in the sport's history, earning a myriad of awards and accolades since his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. Since then, stints with the Miami Heat and a reunion with Cleveland eventually led him to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, with whom he aims to win his fifth NBA championship with his son Bronny James.

As much as he has achieved professionally in the NBA, James has excelled on the international side of the game as well. He will be playing in his fourth Olympic Games in 2024 as a member of Team USA in Paris and was also named U.S. Olympic flag-bearer.

Here are key honors, awards and accomplishments in his career:

Professional

Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-2010)

NBA Rookie of the Year (2004)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (2004)

6x NBA All-Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010)

2x NBA All-Star Game MVP (2006, 2008)

2x NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010)

4x All-NBA First Team (2006, 2008, 2009, 2010)

2x All-NBA Second Team (2005, 2007)

2x NBA All-Defensive First Team (2009, 2010)

NBA Scoring Champion (2008)

Miami Heat (2010-2014)

2x NBA champion (2012, 2013)

2x NBA Finals MVP (2012, 2013)

2x NBA MVP (2012, 2013)

4x NBA All-Star (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)

4x All-NBA First Team (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)

3x NBA All-Defensive First Team (2011, 2012, 2013)

NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2014)

Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-2018)

NBA Champion (2016)

NBA Finals MVP (2016)

4x NBA All-Star (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

4x All-NBA First Team (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

NBA All-Star Game MVP (2018)

Los Angeles Lakers (2018-present)

NBA Champion (2020)

NBA Finals MVP (2020)

5x NBA All-Star (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)

All-NBA First Team (2020)

All-NBA Second Team (2021)

2x All-NBA third team (2019, 2022)

NBA assists leader (2020)

NBA 75th Anniversary Team

NBA all-time scoring leader (2023)

International

Gold medals

2012 Olympic Games

2008 Olympic Games

2007 FIBA Americas Championship

2001 USA Basketball Youth Development Festival

Bronze medals

2006 FIBA World Championship

2004 Olympic Games

Honors

2012 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year

