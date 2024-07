Team USA Basketball: 2024 Paris Olympics roster, schedule, news

Anthony Edwards has high confidence and calls himself the No. 1 option among his fellow Olympians. (0:19)

Anthony Edwards on Olympic team: I'm still the No. 1 option (0:19)

Team USA will head to the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a roster filled with some of the NBA's biggest stars and against what could be the most competitive field ever.

As the four-time defending Olympic gold-medal winner, Team USA will be favorites once again but could face stiff competition from teams like Canada and France.

Among those playing for Team USA are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. Under coach Steve Kerr, the squad will look to get back onto the medal stand after Team USA finished fourth in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Team USA gathers in Las Vegas for a training camp and a July 10 exhibition match against Canada -- who boast NBA stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray -- before two preparation games in Abu Dhabi and another pair in London.

Once in France, the team will play three Group C games in Lille on July 28 (Serbia), July 31 (South Sudan) and Aug. 3 (Puerto Rico). The knockout rounds then shift to Paris with the quarterfinals (Aug. 6), semifinals (Aug. 8) and gold-medal game (Aug. 10) at Accor Arena.

As we countdown to Paris 2024, we will have you covered with the latest news and analysis.

Latest news and analysis

USA Basketball upcoming exhibition games

July 10: Canada vs. USA (Las Vegas)

July 15: Australia vs. USA (Abu Dhabi)

July 17: Serbia vs. USA (Abu Dhabi)

July 20: South Sudan vs. USA (London)

July 22: Germany vs. USA (London)

Team USA Roster

Guards:

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

Forwards:

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Centers:

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Coaching staff:

The Warriors' Steve Kerr will coach Team USA, assisted by Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat), Tyronn Lue (LA Clippers) and Mark Few (Gonzaga).

Paris Olympics schedule

Twelve teams qualified for the Olympics, with three groups made up four teams each. The top two teams from each of the three groups will qualify to the quarterfinals. The top two third-place teams also advance. The group-stage games will be played at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille. The quarterfinals, semifinals and medal games will be played at Accor Arena in Paris.

GROUP STAGE ROUND

July 27

Group A: Australia vs. Spain; Greece vs. Canada

Group B: Germany vs. Japan; France vs. Brazil

July 28

Group C: South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico; Serbia vs. USA

July 30

Group A: Spain vs. Greece; Australia vs. Canada

Group B: Japan vs. France; Brazil vs. Germany

July 31:

Group C: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia; South Sudan vs. USA

Aug. 2

Group A: Australia vs. Greece; Canada vs. Spain

Group B: Japan vs. Brazil; France vs. Germany

Aug. 3

Group C: Puerto Rico vs. USA; Serbia vs. South Sudan

QUARTERFINALS

Aug. 6

Four games

SEMIFINALS

Aug. 8

Two games

BRONZE MEDAL GAME

Aug. 10

GOLD MEDAL GAME

Aug. 10

Olympic qualifying tournaments

The 2024 FIBA men's Olympic qualifying tournaments took place July 2-7 in Greece, Latvia, Spain and Puerto Rico.

Those tournaments decided the final four squads -- Brazil, Greece, Puerto Rico, and Spain -- to complete the 12-team field for the men's Olympic basketball tournament in Paris. They will join the other qualified eight teams: France, USA, Canada, Australia, South Sudan, Japan, Serbia and Germany.

Piraeus, Greece (Greece qualifies)

Group A

July 2: Croatia 108, Slovenia 92

July 3: New Zealand 90, Croatia 86

July 4: Slovenia 104, New Zealand 78

Group B

July 2: Dominican Republic 90, Egypt 77

July 3: Greece 89, Dominican Republic 82

July 4: Greece 93, Egypt 71

Semifinals

July 6: Greece 96, Slovenia 68

July 6: Croatia 80, Dominican Republic 77

Final

July 7: Greece 80, Croatia 69

Riga, Latvia (Brazil qualifies)

Group A

July 2: Latvia 83, Georgia 59

July 3: Philippines 89, Latvia 80

July 4: Georgia 96, Philippines 94

Group B

July 2: Brazil 81, Montenegro 72

July 3: Montenegro 70, Cameroon 66

July 4: Cameroon 77, Brazil 74

Semifinals

July 6: Brazil 71, Philippines 60

July 6: Latvia 72, Cameroon 59

Final

July 7: Brazil 94, Latvia 69

San Juan, Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico qualifies)

Group A

July 2: Lithuania 96, Mexico 84

July 3: Lithuania 97, Côte d'Ivoire 93

July 4: Mexico 92, Côte d'Ivoire 81

Group B

July 2: Italy 114, Bahrain 53

July 3: Puerto Rico 99, Bahrain 56

July 4: Puerto Rico 80, Italy 69

Semifinals

July 6: Lithuania 88, Italy 64

July 6: Puerto Rico 98, Mexico 78

July 7: Puerto Rico 79, Lithuania 68

Valencia, Spain (Spain qualifies)

Group A

July 2: Spain 104, Lebanon 59

July 3: Spain 89, Angola 81

July 4: Lebanon 74, Angola 70

Group B

July 2: Bahamas 96, Finland 85

July 3: Bahamas 89, Poland 81

July 4: Finland 89, Poland 88

Semifinals

July 6: Bahamas 89, Lebanon 72

July 6: Spain 81, Finland 74

Final

July 7: Spain 86, Bahamas 78