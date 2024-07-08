        <
        >

          Team USA Basketball: 2024 Paris Olympics roster, schedule, news

          play
          Anthony Edwards on Olympic team: I'm still the No. 1 option (0:19)

          Anthony Edwards has high confidence and calls himself the No. 1 option among his fellow Olympians. (0:19)

          • ESPN
          Jul 8, 2024, 12:45 AM

          Team USA will head to the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a roster filled with some of the NBA's biggest stars and against what could be the most competitive field ever.

          As the four-time defending Olympic gold-medal winner, Team USA will be favorites once again but could face stiff competition from teams like Canada and France.

          Among those playing for Team USA are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. Under coach Steve Kerr, the squad will look to get back onto the medal stand after Team USA finished fourth in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

          Team USA gathers in Las Vegas for a training camp and a July 10 exhibition match against Canada -- who boast NBA stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray -- before two preparation games in Abu Dhabi and another pair in London.

          Once in France, the team will play three Group C games in Lille on July 28 (Serbia), July 31 (South Sudan) and Aug. 3 (Puerto Rico). The knockout rounds then shift to Paris with the quarterfinals (Aug. 6), semifinals (Aug. 8) and gold-medal game (Aug. 10) at Accor Arena.

          As we countdown to Paris 2024, we will have you covered with the latest news and analysis.

          MORE: Olympic coverage | NBA coverage

          Latest news and analysis

          USA Basketball upcoming exhibition games

          July 10: Canada vs. USA (Las Vegas)
          July 15: Australia vs. USA (Abu Dhabi)
          July 17: Serbia vs. USA (Abu Dhabi)
          July 20: South Sudan vs. USA (London)
          July 22: Germany vs. USA (London)

          Team USA Roster

          Guards:
          Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
          Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
          Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
          Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)
          Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

          Forwards:
          LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
          Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)
          Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)
          Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

          Centers:
          Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
          Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
          Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

          Coaching staff:
          The Warriors' Steve Kerr will coach Team USA, assisted by Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat), Tyronn Lue (LA Clippers) and Mark Few (Gonzaga).

          MORE: International NBA players in the Olympics

          Paris Olympics schedule

          Twelve teams qualified for the Olympics, with three groups made up four teams each. The top two teams from each of the three groups will qualify to the quarterfinals. The top two third-place teams also advance. The group-stage games will be played at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille. The quarterfinals, semifinals and medal games will be played at Accor Arena in Paris.

          GROUP STAGE ROUND

          July 27
          Group A: Australia vs. Spain; Greece vs. Canada
          Group B: Germany vs. Japan; France vs. Brazil

          July 28
          Group C: South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico; Serbia vs. USA

          July 30
          Group A: Spain vs. Greece; Australia vs. Canada
          Group B: Japan vs. France; Brazil vs. Germany

          July 31:
          Group C: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia; South Sudan vs. USA

          Aug. 2
          Group A: Australia vs. Greece; Canada vs. Spain
          Group B: Japan vs. Brazil; France vs. Germany

          Aug. 3
          Group C: Puerto Rico vs. USA; Serbia vs. South Sudan

          QUARTERFINALS
          Aug. 6
          Four games

          SEMIFINALS
          Aug. 8
          Two games

          BRONZE MEDAL GAME
          Aug. 10

          GOLD MEDAL GAME
          Aug. 10

          Olympic qualifying tournaments

          The 2024 FIBA men's Olympic qualifying tournaments took place July 2-7 in Greece, Latvia, Spain and Puerto Rico.

          Those tournaments decided the final four squads -- Brazil, Greece, Puerto Rico, and Spain -- to complete the 12-team field for the men's Olympic basketball tournament in Paris. They will join the other qualified eight teams: France, USA, Canada, Australia, South Sudan, Japan, Serbia and Germany.

          Piraeus, Greece (Greece qualifies)

          Group A
          July 2: Croatia 108, Slovenia 92
          July 3: New Zealand 90, Croatia 86
          July 4: Slovenia 104, New Zealand 78

          Group B
          July 2: Dominican Republic 90, Egypt 77
          July 3: Greece 89, Dominican Republic 82
          July 4: Greece 93, Egypt 71

          Semifinals
          July 6: Greece 96, Slovenia 68
          July 6: Croatia 80, Dominican Republic 77

          Final
          July 7: Greece 80, Croatia 69

          Riga, Latvia (Brazil qualifies)

          Group A
          July 2: Latvia 83, Georgia 59
          July 3: Philippines 89, Latvia 80
          July 4: Georgia 96, Philippines 94

          Group B
          July 2: Brazil 81, Montenegro 72
          July 3: Montenegro 70, Cameroon 66
          July 4: Cameroon 77, Brazil 74

          Semifinals
          July 6: Brazil 71, Philippines 60
          July 6: Latvia 72, Cameroon 59

          Final
          July 7: Brazil 94, Latvia 69

          San Juan, Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico qualifies)

          Group A
          July 2: Lithuania 96, Mexico 84
          July 3: Lithuania 97, Côte d'Ivoire 93
          July 4: Mexico 92, Côte d'Ivoire 81

          Group B
          July 2: Italy 114, Bahrain 53
          July 3: Puerto Rico 99, Bahrain 56
          July 4: Puerto Rico 80, Italy 69

          Semifinals
          July 6: Lithuania 88, Italy 64
          July 6: Puerto Rico 98, Mexico 78

          July 7: Puerto Rico 79, Lithuania 68

          Valencia, Spain (Spain qualifies)

          Group A
          July 2: Spain 104, Lebanon 59
          July 3: Spain 89, Angola 81
          July 4: Lebanon 74, Angola 70

          Group B
          July 2: Bahamas 96, Finland 85
          July 3: Bahamas 89, Poland 81
          July 4: Finland 89, Poland 88

          Semifinals
          July 6: Bahamas 89, Lebanon 72
          July 6: Spain 81, Finland 74

          Final
          July 7: Spain 86, Bahamas 78