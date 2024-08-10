Open Extended Reactions

When Team USA men's basketball next takes the court in the Olympics on home soil during the 2028 Los Angeles Games, the roster might have a very different look.

As accomplished as the star-studded group that won 98-87 over France in Paris was, it was also the oldest USA roster for any major international competition since FIBA allowed NBA players to participate beginning with the 1992 Barcelona Olympics -- far older than the United States Dream Team that competed that year.

At 35, Larry Bird was the oldest member of the 1992 Olympic team. Three players on this year's USA roster were older: MVPs LeBron James (39), Stephen Curry (36) and Kevin Durant (35, but turning 36 in September). Although we can't rule any of the U.S. big three out for 2028, it's unclear now whether they'll still be playing in the NBA, let alone the Olympics.

With the chance to play for home fans, odds are USA Basketball will have its pick of the stars who are at the top of their games in 2028. Keeping that in mind, here's one possible version of who might be part of the next Team USA Olympic roster.

Who might not be back