ST ANTON, Austria -- Lindsey Vonn skied into an impressive sixth place in her first World Cup downhill race in six years Saturday.

The 40-year-old United States star -- the greatest downhill racer in women's World Cup history -- was fastest in the first part of the course, touching 77 mph, and finished 0.58 seconds behind race leader Federica Brignone of Italy.

Vonn raised both arms in the air and flashed a big smile when she crossed the finish line and saw her time was fifth fastest.

Stunningly, Vonn was later pushed down to sixth when World Cup downhill debutant Malorie Blanc, wearing bib No. 46, raced into second place. The 21-year-old Swiss prospect, who was not born when Vonn started her World Cup career, finished 0.07 seconds behind Brignone.

Lindsey Vonn's quick start carried her to a sixth-place finish in her World Cup downhill return. Hans Bezard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

It was the second race of this unexpected new chapter of Vonn's storied career with a titanium knee she acquired in surgery last year.

She had been 14th in a super-G three weeks ago at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Vonn won a record 43 downhills in her 82-win World Cup career. Her previous World Cup downhill had been in January 2019, placing ninth at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The Italian course stages races next weekend and is the 2026 Olympics venue for women's Alpine races.

She skied in picture postcard conditions, on a still and sunny day with 18 degree temperatures. The Karl Schranz course was shortened to 1.2 miles because of heavy snowfall after Thursday's training run.

A super-G is scheduled for Sunday.