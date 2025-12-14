Open Extended Reactions

VAL D'ISERE, France -- Norwegian skier Timon Haugan won a World Cup slalom on Sunday for his first victory of the Olympic season.

Haugan moved up from second after the opening run to finish 0.28 seconds ahead of first-leg leader Loic Meillard.

Norwegian veteran Henrik Kristoffersen finished third, 0.34 behind.

Haugan has finished in the top five in seven consecutive World Cup slaloms - the longest current streak in the discipline.

It was his sixth World Cup victory, with five of them coming in slalom and one in a team parallel.

Meillard led a Swiss sweep in a giant slalom on the Val d'Isere course on Saturday.

Kristoffersen earned his 97th World Cup podium, moving him within four of Marc Girardelli for third on the all-time list. Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark holds the record with 163 podiums.

Alex Vinatzer jumped up from 25th after the opening run to finish fourth with the fastest second run, and Oscar Andreas Sandvik moved up from 23rd to fifth.

Atle Lie McGrath and Lucas Pinheiro Braathen both straddled gates during the second run after placing in the top five in the morning leg.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will be held Feb. 6-22, with men's Alpine skiing to be held in Bormio.

The men's circuit now moves to Val Gardena, Italy, for speed races.