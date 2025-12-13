Open Extended Reactions

VAL D'ISERE, France -- Swiss skiers Loic Meillard, Luca Aerni and Marco Odermatt swept the podium places in a World Cup giant slalom on Saturday.

Meillard moved up from fifth after the opening run to win by 0.18 seconds ahead of Aerni and 0.33 ahead of Odermatt, the overall World Cup leader.

Timon Haugan finished fourth and first-run leader Stefan Brennsteiner ended up fifth as the racers struggled to find the racing line when the steep Bellevarde course was mostly covered by shade.

It was Meillard's eighth World Cup victory and first since winning the giant slalom at last season's finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The Swiss team, which also dominated at last season's world championships, is shaping up as the squad to beat in men's skiing at the upcoming Milan-Cortina Olympics.

American racer River Radamus had the fastest second run and finished sixth after placing 21st in the morning run. In a solid day for the U.S. Ski Team, Ryder Sarchett placed a career-best 10th.

A slalom race is scheduled for the Bellevarde on Sunday.