Snoop Dogg joins Team USA at Winter Olympics as honorary coach

Snoop Dogg has been named the first ever honorary coach of Team USA ahead of the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has confirmed.

The rapper will serve as an ambassador and supporter for American athletes in the leadup to and throughout the Games.

He has become something of a familiar face for American Olympic fans, having supported as a special correspondent for NBC during the 2024 Games in Paris. He also carried the Olympic Torch before the opening ceremony in Saint-Denis and performed at the handover ceremony for LA 2028.

Coach Snoop -- as he will be known -- has sold over 20 million albums in the United States, and will lend "signature humour and heart" to the American team, according to a USOPC statement.

"Team USA athletes are the real stars -- I'm just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines," said Snoop, 54, who is expected to return to NBC's coverage in Italy.

"This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that's a win for me," the legendary hip-hop star added.

The Games will run in northern Italy from Feb. 6-22.