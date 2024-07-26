Rapper Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch on the final day of the relay before the opening ceremony. (1:15)

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are underway and rapper Snoop Dogg has been all around the action.

The rapper is no stranger to sports. In June, he spent a whirlwind couple of weeks traveling from one sporting event to another. It has been no different in Paris.

Snoop kicked off his Olympic tour by carrying the torch a day before the opening ceremony, then interviewed Simone Biles' parents as nations went down the Seine River. He also hung out with Team USA's national fencing team days before the games.

Snoop is a prime-time special correspondent for NBC's coverage of the Games. NBC Olympics and Paralympics executive producer Molly Solomon said the rapper will appear alongside other "nontraditional" voices to provide commentary on events.

Here is a look at Snoop's activities at the 2024 Olympics.

Torchbearer

FaceTiming Simone Biles

The best facetime Simone Biles will get today. 😍



📺: #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/O3q00aQ821 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024

Judo in 2028?

Working on free throws

En garde!