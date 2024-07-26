The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are underway and rapper Snoop Dogg has been all around the action.
The rapper is no stranger to sports. In June, he spent a whirlwind couple of weeks traveling from one sporting event to another. It has been no different in Paris.
Snoop kicked off his Olympic tour by carrying the torch a day before the opening ceremony, then interviewed Simone Biles' parents as nations went down the Seine River. He also hung out with Team USA's national fencing team days before the games.
Snoop is a prime-time special correspondent for NBC's coverage of the Games. NBC Olympics and Paralympics executive producer Molly Solomon said the rapper will appear alongside other "nontraditional" voices to provide commentary on events.
Here is a look at Snoop's activities at the 2024 Olympics.
Torchbearer
FaceTiming Simone Biles
The best facetime Simone Biles will get today. 😍— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024
📺: #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/O3q00aQ821
Judo in 2028?
Snoop Dogg is warming up for the @paris2024 🇫🇷 with the USA Judo team!🇺🇸@la28games we are coming for you!🥋🤩#Judo #Paris2024 #LA28 #Celebrities pic.twitter.com/bpHTBQp0pl— Judo (@Judo) July 26, 2024