Rapper Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch on the final day of the relay before the opening ceremony. (1:15)

Snoop Dogg, 52, has been a hit musician, reality TV star and even Olympics broadcaster. On Friday, he added Paris 2024 torchbearer to that list.

He carried the Olympic flame in an area next to the Stade de France stadium in the northern Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis.

His part of the relay -- the penultimate leg before Friday night's opening ceremony -- went off without a hitch. The same can't be said for France's railway network Friday morning, which has been hit with major disruption ahead of the opening ceremony.

Vandals targeted France's high-speed TGV network with a series of coordinated actions.

The state-owned railway operator said arsonists had targeted installations along the lines connecting Paris with cities such as Lille in the north, Bordeaux in the west and Strasbourg in the east.