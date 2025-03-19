Open Extended Reactions

New Zealand's Sam Ruthe has made history by becoming the youngest athlete and the first 15-year-old to run a mile in under four minutes, breaking the record by two seconds Wednesday at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The middle-distance prodigy completed the race in 3 minutes, 58.35 seconds, with pacemakers Sam Tanner and Ben Wall also finishing within the four-minute mark.

"This was probably my favorite goal that I've reached. I've definitely enjoyed this one the most, with all the people here supporting me," Ruthe said. "This has been the most set up for me, so I'm really happy to have gotten this one."

Ruthe, who achieved the record-breaking feat 24 days before his 16th birthday, beat his previous best time of 4:01.72 seconds, which he ran at the Cooks Classic in Whanganui in January.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, a two-time Olympic champion and holder of three world records, ran the race in 3:58.07 at the age of 16, while Australia's Cam Myers holds the current best time for a 16-year-old at 3:55.44.