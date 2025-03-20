Open Extended Reactions

PYLOS, Greece -- Milan Cortina, once shrouded in doubt and uncertainty, got the thumbs-up from the International Olympic Committee after making up for lost time in the building of the 2026 Winter Games sliding center.

"In Cortina, work on the sliding center continues at a rapid pace, and as you know, the pre-homologation session is planned for next week," said Milan Cortina CEO Andrea Varnier, who presented his report at the 144th IOC session on Thursday. "This result, unthinkable, really unthinkable one year ago, is thanks to the incredible work done by SIMICO, the public agency in charge of infrastructure, and the fundamental cooperation with the IOC and the international federation."

Outgoing IOC president Thomas Bach, whose successor will be elected Thursday, said he was satisfied with the report, which shook off worries that the sliding center would not be ready in time for the Feb. 6-22 Games.

Lake Placid, New York, is the alternative option for the center, which will stage the bobsled, skeleton and luge events.

"It is a clear and encouraging report," Bach said. "You are taking great pride in your capability to deliver successful events in the last minute, that you are enjoying in the running up to the Games that the rest of the world is very nervous.

"After these reports today, I must tell you we are not nervous anymore. The trust in your capabilities remains and has even been reinforced today. We can look forward to brilliant, fantastic Winter Games."

Varnier said the rest of the preparations were also on schedule.

"As for the Milano Santa Giulia ice hockey arena, the timeline, of course, remains very tight, but we're very satisfied with the acceleration of the works in the last year," he said. "We will remain confident in the ability and competence of the private developers who are in charge of the facility. Last but not least, at the Milano Ice Park, permanent works are complete."