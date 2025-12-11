ST. MORITZ, Switzerland -- Two-time Olympic champion Michelle Gisin was airlifted from the course by helicopter Thursday after crashing hard in a practice run for a World Cup downhill.

Gisin is the third current Olympic champion in the Switzerland women's Alpine ski team to crash in training in the last month, after Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter.

The 32-year-old Swiss hit the safety fences racing on a cloudy morning at St. Moritz in practice for downhills scheduled Friday and Saturday, then a super-G Sunday. There was no immediate report of any injury.

Gisin, who won gold in Alpine combined at the past two Winter Games, is currently the veteran leader of the Swiss women's speed team because of injuries to her fellow 2022 Beijing Olympic champions.

Gut-Behrami's Olympic season was ended tearing the ACL in her left knee while crashing in practice last month at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Suter is off skis for about a month with calf, knee and foot injures from a crash while training at St. Moritz last month.

At the last Winter Games in China, Suter won the downhill, Gut-Behrami won super-G and Gisin took the final title in individual combined. The Swiss skiers have seven career Olympic medals.

Gisin crashed Thursday when United States star Lindsey Vonn was already on the course having started her practice run. Vonn was stopped while Gisin got medical help and resumed her run later.

Vonn was fastest in the opening practice Wednesday.

The Milan-Cortina Olympics open Feb. 6 with women's Alpine skiing race at the storied Cortina d'Ampezzo hill.