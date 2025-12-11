Open Extended Reactions

PARIS --French skier Cyprien Sarrazin is back gliding on snow after his serious head injury a year ago.

Sarrazin underwent surgery for bleeding near the brain after crashing during preparations for a World Cup downhill on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

He posted a video on Instagram on Thursday showing him skiing and enjoying the moment.

"The sensations were good ... nothing can compare to that! I was right to take my time," Sarrazin wrote. "I may not yet fully realize how far I've come so far ... probably because there's still a long way to go before I can ski again the way I'd like to, without knee pain. But hey! This is a more-than-positive first step."

Two months after the crash, Sarrazin told L'Équipe newspaper he wanted to resume skiing but maybe not as a professional racer.