          Skier Sarrazin returns to slopes after serious head injury

          • Associated Press
          Dec 11, 2025, 02:36 PM

          PARIS --French skier Cyprien Sarrazin is back gliding on snow after his serious head injury a year ago.

          Sarrazin underwent surgery for bleeding near the brain after crashing during preparations for a World Cup downhill on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

          He posted a video on Instagram on Thursday showing him skiing and enjoying the moment.

          "The sensations were good ... nothing can compare to that! I was right to take my time," Sarrazin wrote. "I may not yet fully realize how far I've come so far ... probably because there's still a long way to go before I can ski again the way I'd like to, without knee pain. But hey! This is a more-than-positive first step."

          Two months after the crash, Sarrazin told L'Équipe newspaper he wanted to resume skiing but maybe not as a professional racer.