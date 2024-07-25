Scottie Scheffler's golf career: PGA Tour wins, more titles

Scottie Scheffler has become one of the most prominent figures in golf since his breakthrough year in 2022, where he achieved a No. 1 world ranking. Over the past couple of years, he's claimed a number of PGA Tour titles, including two wins at the Masters tournament.
Scheffler will be making his Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Games for Team USA alongside Wyndam Clark, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.
Here are Scheffler's key wins and honors in his career:
PGA Tour wins
2021-2022
2022 Masters Tournament
2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational
2022 WM Phoenix Open
2022-2023
2023 THE PLAYERS Championship
2023 WM Phoenix Open
2024
2024 Travelers Championship
2024 The Memorial Tournament
2024 RBC Heritage
2024 Masters Tournament
2024 THE PLAYERS Championship
2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational
International
Presidents Cup (2022 -- winner)
Ryder Cup (2021 -- winner, 2023)
Walker Cup (2017 -- winner)
Eisenhower Trophy (2016)
