Scottie Scheffler's golf career: PGA Tour wins, more titles

Scottie Scheffler has become one of the most prominent figures in golf since his breakthrough year in 2022, where he achieved a No. 1 world ranking. Over the past couple of years, he's claimed a number of PGA Tour titles, including two wins at the Masters tournament.

Scheffler will be making his Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Games for Team USA alongside Wyndam Clark, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Here are Scheffler's key wins and honors in his career:

PGA Tour wins

2021-2022

2022 Masters Tournament

2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2022 WM Phoenix Open

2022-2023

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

2023 WM Phoenix Open

2024

2024 Travelers Championship

2024 The Memorial Tournament

2024 RBC Heritage

2024 Masters Tournament

2024 THE PLAYERS Championship

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

International

Presidents Cup (2022 -- winner)

Ryder Cup (2021 -- winner, 2023)

Walker Cup (2017 -- winner)

Eisenhower Trophy (2016)

