        <
        >

          Scottie Scheffler's golf career: PGA Tour wins, more titles

          Scottie Scheffler's first became a No. 1 ranked golfer in 2022. Clare Grant/USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN
          Jul 25, 2024, 09:09 PM

          Scottie Scheffler has become one of the most prominent figures in golf since his breakthrough year in 2022, where he achieved a No. 1 world ranking. Over the past couple of years, he's claimed a number of PGA Tour titles, including two wins at the Masters tournament.

          Scheffler will be making his Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Games for Team USA alongside Wyndam Clark, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

          Here are Scheffler's key wins and honors in his career:

          PGA Tour wins

          2021-2022

          • 2022 Masters Tournament

          • 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

          • 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

          • 2022 WM Phoenix Open

          2022-2023

          • 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

          • 2023 WM Phoenix Open

          2024

          • 2024 Travelers Championship

          • 2024 The Memorial Tournament

          • 2024 RBC Heritage

          • 2024 Masters Tournament

          • 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship

          • 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

          International

          • Presidents Cup (2022 -- winner)

          • Ryder Cup (2021 -- winner, 2023)

          • Walker Cup (2017 -- winner)

          • Eisenhower Trophy (2016)

          For more golf coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, rankings, standings, and more.