2024 Summer Olympics FAQ: Dates, locations, new sports, more

From Simone Biles to Steph Curry, some of the most notable athletes will be competing at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Before the festivities commence, we've built a comprehensive guide with key facts about the world's most prestigious sporting event.

When are the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Where are the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Paris will host the Summer Olympics for the third time (1900, 1924 and 2024). The Stade de France in Saint-Denis, the country's largest stadium with a capacity of more than 80,000, will serve as the Olympic Stadium for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The games will take place in 17 different cities across metropolitan France and Tahiti. Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, will host the two-day surfing competition 9,765 miles from Paris.

When is the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will take place July 26 in the heart of Paris along the Seine River. It will mark the first time in the history of the Summer Games that the ceremony will not be held inside a stadium.

What is the theme song of the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The official theme song of the 2024 Paris Olympics is "Parade," composed by Victor Le Manse and recorded with the Orchestre National de France.

What is the motto of the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The motto of the 2024 Paris Olympics is "Games Wide Open" (French: Ouvrons grand les Jeux). The slogan represents the goal of delivering a more responsible, inclusive, equal and spectacular games.

What is the mascot of the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The mascot for the 2024 Paris Olympics is the Olympic Phryge. The mascot, which is draped in blue, white and red (the colors of France's flag), is based on the shape and form of the traditional Phrygian red cloth cap. The cap has been a symbol of freedom for France throughout the country's history.

How many athletes will compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

An estimated 10,500 athletes will participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 2024 Games will be the first to have an equal number of men and women participants, according to the IOC.

How many countries will participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics?

There will be a total of 206 countries represented in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How many events will be held at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature 329 medal events, second most in the history of the Games (339 at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics). Of the 329 events, 28 are in "core" sports, or sports that were part of both the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

How many sports will be part of the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature 45 different sports, including 41 that are considered mainstay Olympic sports.

Which sports will be new at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Games will feature four sports that are fresh on the Olympics scene: breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Breaking (otherwise known as break dancing) will make its Olympic debut, while the latter 3 events will be appearing in their second Olympic cycles (after the 2020 Tokyo Games).

Will the Eiffel Tower be open during the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The Eiffel Tower, a popular tourist attraction in Paris, will remain open during the 2024 Paris Games except for the day before and the day of the opening ceremony on July 26.

How can fans buy tickets to the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Fans can visit the official Olympics site for information on ticket sales at the Games.

