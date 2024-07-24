        <
          Which countries have the most gold medals at Summer Olympics?

          Some records stand for a few years. Others stand for decades. Many records will fall at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Kiran Ridley/Getty Images
          Jul 24, 2024, 11:33 PM

          The goal is gold at the Olympics, and no country has seized more gold than the United States.

          The U.S. enters the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics having won 1,070 gold medals in the history of the Summer Games. While that's more than any other nation, which country ranks second?

          Here's a look at the countries who have won the most gold medals in Summer Olympics history.

          United States 1,070

          Soviet Union 395

          Great Britain 292

          People's Republic of China 263

          Germany 239

          France 231

          Italy 222

          Hungary 182

          Japan 169

          Australia 162

          East Germany 153

          Sweden 149

          Russian Federation 148

          Finland 104

          Netherlands 98

          Republic of Korea 96

          Romania 90

          Cuba 84

          Poland 75

          Canada 70

          Norway 59

          Switzerland 56

          West Germany 56

          Bulgaria 54

          New Zealand 53

          Czechoslovakia 49

          Denmark 48

          Spain 48

          Belgium 46

          Unified Team 45

          Turkey 41

          Brazil 37

          Greece 36

          Kenya 35

          Ukraine 35

          South Africa 27

          Jamaica 26

          Yugoslavia 26

          Islamic Republic of Iran 24

          Ethiopia 23

          Austria 22

          Argentina 21

          Russian Olympic Committee 20

          Czechia 19

          Democratic People's Republic of Korea 16

          Kazakhstan 14

          Croatia 14

          Belarus 13

          Mexico 13

          Ireland 11

          Slovakia 10

          Georgia 10

          Estonia 10

          India 10

          Thailand 10

          Uzbekistan 10

          Indonesia 8

          Egypt 8

          Slovenia 8

          The Bahamas 8

          Azerbaijan 7

          Chinese Taipei 7

          Morocco 7

          Lithuania 6

          Serbia 6

          Colombia 5

          Portugal 5

          Algeria 5

          Tunisia 5

          Latvia 4

          Uganda 4

          Nigeria 3

          Venezuela 3

          Trinidad and Tobago 3

          Dominican Republic 3

          Australasia 3

          Zimbabwe 3

          Pakistan 3

          Mixed Team 3

          Ecuador 3

          Luxembourg 3

          Israel 3

          Cameroon 3

          Kosovo 3

          Mongolia 2

          Armenia 2

          Chile 2

          Serbia and Montenegro 2

          Hong Kong, China 2

          Puerto Rico 2

          Uruguay 2

          Qatar 2

          Bahrain 2

          Fiji 2

          Philippines 1

          Vietnam 1

          Peru 1

          Singapore 1

          Independent Olympic Athletes 1

          Costa Rica 1

          Côte d'Ivoire 1

          Syrian Arab Republic 1

          Tajikistan 1

          Grenada 1

          Jordan 1

          Burundi 1

          Panama 1

          Bermuda 1

          Mozambique 1

          Suriname 1

          United Arab Emirates 1

