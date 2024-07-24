Which countries have the most gold medals at Summer Olympics?

Open Extended Reactions

The goal is gold at the Olympics, and no country has seized more gold than the United States.

The U.S. enters the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics having won 1,070 gold medals in the history of the Summer Games. While that's more than any other nation, which country ranks second?

Here's a look at the countries who have won the most gold medals in Summer Olympics history.

United States 1,070

Soviet Union 395

Great Britain 292

People's Republic of China 263

Germany 239

France 231

Italy 222

Hungary 182

Japan 169

Australia 162

East Germany 153

Sweden 149

Russian Federation 148

Finland 104

Netherlands 98

Republic of Korea 96

Romania 90

Cuba 84

Poland 75

Canada 70

Norway 59

Switzerland 56

West Germany 56

Bulgaria 54

New Zealand 53

Czechoslovakia 49

Denmark 48

Spain 48

Belgium 46

Unified Team 45

Turkey 41

Brazil 37

Greece 36

Kenya 35

Ukraine 35

South Africa 27

Jamaica 26

Yugoslavia 26

Islamic Republic of Iran 24

Ethiopia 23

Austria 22

Argentina 21

Russian Olympic Committee 20

Czechia 19

Democratic People's Republic of Korea 16

Kazakhstan 14

Croatia 14

Belarus 13

Mexico 13

Ireland 11

Slovakia 10

Georgia 10

Estonia 10

India 10

Thailand 10

Uzbekistan 10

Indonesia 8

Egypt 8

Slovenia 8

The Bahamas 8

Azerbaijan 7

Chinese Taipei 7

Morocco 7

Lithuania 6

Serbia 6

Colombia 5

Portugal 5

Algeria 5

Tunisia 5

Latvia 4

Uganda 4

Nigeria 3

Venezuela 3

Trinidad and Tobago 3

Dominican Republic 3

Australasia 3

Zimbabwe 3

Pakistan 3

Mixed Team 3

Ecuador 3

Luxembourg 3

Israel 3

Cameroon 3

Kosovo 3

Mongolia 2

Armenia 2

Chile 2

Serbia and Montenegro 2

Hong Kong, China 2

Puerto Rico 2

Uruguay 2

Qatar 2

Bahrain 2

Fiji 2

Philippines 1

Vietnam 1

Peru 1

Singapore 1

Independent Olympic Athletes 1

Costa Rica 1

Côte d'Ivoire 1

Syrian Arab Republic 1

Tajikistan 1

Grenada 1

Jordan 1

Burundi 1

Panama 1

Bermuda 1

Mozambique 1

Suriname 1

United Arab Emirates 1

