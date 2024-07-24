Which countries have the most gold medals at Summer Olympics?

The goal is gold at the Olympics, and no country has seized more gold than the United States.
The U.S. enters the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics having won 1,070 gold medals in the history of the Summer Games. While that's more than any other nation, which country ranks second?
Here's a look at the countries who have won the most gold medals in Summer Olympics history.
United States 1,070
Soviet Union 395
Great Britain 292
People's Republic of China 263
Germany 239
France 231
Italy 222
Hungary 182
Japan 169
Australia 162
East Germany 153
Sweden 149
Russian Federation 148
Finland 104
Netherlands 98
Republic of Korea 96
Romania 90
Cuba 84
Poland 75
Canada 70
Norway 59
Switzerland 56
West Germany 56
Bulgaria 54
New Zealand 53
Czechoslovakia 49
Denmark 48
Spain 48
Belgium 46
Unified Team 45
Turkey 41
Brazil 37
Greece 36
Kenya 35
Ukraine 35
South Africa 27
Jamaica 26
Yugoslavia 26
Islamic Republic of Iran 24
Ethiopia 23
Austria 22
Argentina 21
Russian Olympic Committee 20
Czechia 19
Democratic People's Republic of Korea 16
Kazakhstan 14
Croatia 14
Belarus 13
Mexico 13
Ireland 11
Slovakia 10
Georgia 10
Estonia 10
India 10
Thailand 10
Uzbekistan 10
Indonesia 8
Egypt 8
Slovenia 8
The Bahamas 8
Azerbaijan 7
Chinese Taipei 7
Morocco 7
Lithuania 6
Serbia 6
Colombia 5
Portugal 5
Algeria 5
Tunisia 5
Latvia 4
Uganda 4
Nigeria 3
Venezuela 3
Trinidad and Tobago 3
Dominican Republic 3
Australasia 3
Zimbabwe 3
Pakistan 3
Mixed Team 3
Ecuador 3
Luxembourg 3
Israel 3
Cameroon 3
Kosovo 3
Mongolia 2
Armenia 2
Chile 2
Serbia and Montenegro 2
Hong Kong, China 2
Puerto Rico 2
Uruguay 2
Qatar 2
Bahrain 2
Fiji 2
Philippines 1
Vietnam 1
Peru 1
Singapore 1
Independent Olympic Athletes 1
Costa Rica 1
Côte d'Ivoire 1
Syrian Arab Republic 1
Tajikistan 1
Grenada 1
Jordan 1
Burundi 1
Panama 1
Bermuda 1
Mozambique 1
Suriname 1
United Arab Emirates 1
