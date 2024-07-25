Olympics 101: What to know with the Paris Summer Games

It's time for the 2024 Olympics! The Summer Games will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11, with a home base of Paris. Want to catch up on Olympic essentials with the new slate of events? Check out our comprehensive catalogue of resources below:
2024 Olympic basics
2024 Summer Olympics FAQ: Dates, locations, new sports, more
2024 Olympic opening ceremony: Date, time, torch relay, more
What are the new sports at the 2024 Paris Summer Games?
First-time Olympians in Paris: Curry, Gauff, Scheffler, more
Olympic history
Olympics dictionary: Breaking to Dream Team, golf to rings
Olympic history: Greek roots, modern era, future plans, more
U.S. Olympic flag-bearers: LeBron, Phelps, Bird, Staley, more
When did summer events become Olympic sports?
Olympic history: Family dynasties that dominated the Games
Most unbreakable Olympic records: Bolt, Phelps, more
Athletes who won medals in both Summer and Winter Games
Olympic medal counts
Who has won the most gold medals at the Olympics?
Which U.S. Olympians have won the most gold medals?
Summer Games history: U.S. gold medal count by event
Which countries have the most gold medals at Summer Games?
Olympic summer sport primers
Rules
How does Olympic breaking work? Format, rules, judging and more
How does Olympic gymnastics work? Events, format, scoring
How does Olympic swimming work? Events, rules, scoring
How does Olympic track and field work? Medaling, format, rules
How does Olympic sport climbing work? Rules, format, more
How does Olympic volleyball work? Scoring, format, rules
How does 5-on-5, 3x3 basketball work at Summer Games?
How does soccer work at the Olympics? Format, schedule, groups, more
How does Olympic surfing work? Format, judging, scoring
How does tennis work at the Olympics? Format, rules, schedule
How does golf work at the Olympics? Format, schedule, more
How does Olympic skateboarding work? Rules, format, more
Supplementary information
International NBA players in the 2024 Paris Games
NBA and WNBA at the Olympics: Rosters, medal counts, more
Every Team USA Olympic basketball roster since 1992
Simone Biles' signature moves to watch at the 2024 Olympic Games
Soccer players at the Olympics, from Messi to Marta
Tennis players at the Olympics, from Djokovic to Williams
Other Olympic FAQs
How old do you have to be to compete in the Olympics?
For more Olympics coverage, check out the ESPN hub page with breaking news, FAQs, previews, athlete profiles and more.