          Olympics 101: What to know with the Paris Summer Games

          Five U.S. athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Games (1:19)

          Check out some stats on 5 American athletes who will be competing in the Paris Summer Games. (1:19)

          • Louisa Frahm
          Jul 25, 2024, 06:02 PM

          It's time for the 2024 Olympics! The Summer Games will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11, with a home base of Paris. Want to catch up on Olympic essentials with the new slate of events? Check out our comprehensive catalogue of resources below:

          2024 Olympic basics

          2024 Summer Olympics FAQ: Dates, locations, new sports, more

          2024 Olympic opening ceremony: Date, time, torch relay, more

          What are the new sports at the 2024 Paris Summer Games?

          First-time Olympians in Paris: Curry, Gauff, Scheffler, more

          Olympic history

          Olympics dictionary: Breaking to Dream Team, golf to rings

          Olympic history: Greek roots, modern era, future plans, more

          U.S. Olympic flag-bearers: LeBron, Phelps, Bird, Staley, more

          When did summer events become Olympic sports?

          Olympic history: Family dynasties that dominated the Games

          Most unbreakable Olympic records: Bolt, Phelps, more

          Athletes who won medals in both Summer and Winter Games

          Olympic medal counts

          Who has won the most gold medals at the Olympics?

          Which U.S. Olympians have won the most gold medals?

          Summer Games history: U.S. gold medal count by event

          Which countries have the most gold medals at Summer Games?

          Olympic summer sport primers

          Rules

          How does Olympic breaking work? Format, rules, judging and more

          How does Olympic gymnastics work? Events, format, scoring

          How does Olympic swimming work? Events, rules, scoring

          How does Olympic track and field work? Medaling, format, rules

          How does Olympic sport climbing work? Rules, format, more

          How does Olympic volleyball work? Scoring, format, rules

          How does 5-on-5, 3x3 basketball work at Summer Games?

          How does soccer work at the Olympics? Format, schedule, groups, more

          How does Olympic surfing work? Format, judging, scoring

          How does tennis work at the Olympics? Format, rules, schedule

          How does golf work at the Olympics? Format, schedule, more

          How does Olympic skateboarding work? Rules, format, more

          Supplementary information

          International NBA players in the 2024 Paris Games

          NBA and WNBA at the Olympics: Rosters, medal counts, more

          Every Team USA Olympic basketball roster since 1992

          Simone Biles' signature moves to watch at the 2024 Olympic Games

          Soccer players at the Olympics, from Messi to Marta

          Tennis players at the Olympics, from Djokovic to Williams

          Other Olympic FAQs

          How old do you have to be to compete in the Olympics?

