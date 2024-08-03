How many Olympic gold medals does Suni Lee have? Top titles

Open Extended Reactions

Suni Lee's gymnastics legacy has grown on the 2024 Olympics stage. She helped Team USA achieve a gold medal in the team all-around final and secured her own bronze medal in the individual all-around competition. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lee achieved a gold medal in the individual all-around event.

Check out all of her gold-medal winning accolades now:

2024

Paris Olympics gold medalist, team all-around

2022

Fort Worth NCAA Championships gold medalist, balance beam

2020

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, individual all-around

2019

Stuttgart World Championships gold medalist, team all-around

