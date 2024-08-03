        <
          How many Olympic gold medals does Suni Lee have? Top titles

          Suni Lee poses with her gold medal after winning the women's all-around final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Aug 3, 2024, 08:32 PM

          Suni Lee's gymnastics legacy has grown on the 2024 Olympics stage. She helped Team USA achieve a gold medal in the team all-around final and secured her own bronze medal in the individual all-around competition. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lee achieved a gold medal in the individual all-around event.

          Check out all of her gold-medal winning accolades now:

          2024

          Paris Olympics gold medalist, team all-around

          2022

          Fort Worth NCAA Championships gold medalist, balance beam

          2020

          Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, individual all-around

          2019

          Stuttgart World Championships gold medalist, team all-around

