How many Olympic gold medals does Suni Lee have? Top titles

Suni Lee's gymnastics legacy has grown on the 2024 Olympics stage. She helped Team USA achieve a gold medal in the team all-around final and secured her own bronze medal in the individual all-around competition. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lee achieved a gold medal in the individual all-around event.
Check out all of her gold-medal winning accolades now:
2024
Paris Olympics gold medalist, team all-around
2022
Fort Worth NCAA Championships gold medalist, balance beam
2020
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, individual all-around
2019
Stuttgart World Championships gold medalist, team all-around
For more Olympics coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, schedules, FAQs, and more.