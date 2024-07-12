How does Olympic gymnastics work? Events, format, scoring

Open Extended Reactions

Few sports have tradition in the modern Olympics quite like gymnastics, which has been a staple of the Summer Games since Athens in 1896.

The 2024 edition of gymnastics at the Olympics is set to be one of the best yet, with major storylines -- most notably, the return of Simone Biles. Biles is back with Team USA following a break after the Tokyo Games, looking to lead a strong United States squad to gold.

So how does gymnastics at the Summer Olympics work? Here's everything you need to know.

When will gymnastics at the 2024 Summer Olympics occur?

A 10-day stretch starting on July 27 and ending on Aug. 5.

Where will gymnastics at the 2024 Summer Olympics occur?

They will take place at Bercy Arena in Paris. The venue will also host basketball during the Games.

What are the gymnastics events at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

There are 14 total gymnastics events at the Games -- six in the women's division and eight in the men's.

The men will compete for medals as a team and in the individual all-around, as well as in the individual events: floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar.

The women will also compete as a team and in the all-around, as well as in each individual event: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

What is the format of gymnastics at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Gymnasts will rotate from one event to the next in the following order, also known as the Olympic order.

Men's: Floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, high bar

Women's: Vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor

Gymnasts will be split into groups, each starting on a different event.

There are four phases of competition: qualification, team finals, all-around finals and event finals. The qualification round will see competing gymnasts randomly split into smaller subdivisions. Gymnasts will do one routine per qualifying round event save for vault, which requires two if attempting to qualify for the finals.

In qualifications, teams will put up four of their five athletes in each event, counting the top three scores. The top eight team scores qualify for the final round, and scores don't carry over.

The top 24 individual scores qualify for the all-around finals (with a maximum of two competitors per nation). The top eight individual gymnasts in each specific event qualify for that respective event final (again, with only two per country allowed).

In the team final, each competing team can put forth three athletes for each specific event. All three scores in each of these events will count towards a team's final score, with no dropped scores. The same Olympic order as the qualifying round is used. The top cumulative team score wins.

In individual all-around finals, the top 24 qualifiers are divided into groups of six who rotate through the events in Olympic order.

Which countries earned the most gymnastics medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics?

Team China took home the most medals in Tokyo, with a total of 11. China also topped the gold and silver medal leaderboards. Russian Olympic Committee athletes took home the second-most total medals (10), highlighted by golds in both the men's and women's team all-around. Team USA finished in third with a total of six.