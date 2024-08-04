Suni Lee makes history by becoming the first American woman to earn multiple Olympic medals on the uneven bars. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Kaylia Nemour of Algeria delivered the country's first gold medal in gymnastics, while American Sunisa Lee picked up her third medal in Paris with a bronze in the uneven bars final Sunday

Nemour put together a thrilling routine to edge China's Qiu Qiyuan.

For Lee, it was the sixth medal of her Olympic career. She also won the bronze in uneven bars in Tokyo three years ago.

"The pressure was on," said Lee, who was the last to compete Sunday. "It's so much more meaningful because last Olympics I told myself I was coming back to redeem myself on bars and that's what I did this time. I wanted to just put a good, clean routine together. If I just did the routine I did the past couple of days, then I knew I would medal. I wanted to go up there, prove to myself that I could do it."

Nemour is French and still trains in France but switched to compete for Algeria following a dispute with the French gymnastics federation and Nemour's club of Avoine Beaumont, which has led the gymnast to embrace her father's Algerian nationality.

Nemour, 17, swooped from one bar to the other with a series of releases and intricate hand maneuvers that were both athletically and technically demanding. Her 15.700 barely was enough to beat Qiu, who hugged her coaches after her dismount and listened to the crowd erupt when her 15.5 was posted.

While Nemour competes under a different flag -- she draped the Algerian banner behind her after clinching her victory -- she was very much on home soil. A raucous ovation followed after she won the first-ever gymnastics medal for Algeria.

American Suni Lee scored a 14.800 on the uneven bars to edge Belgium's Nina Derwael (14.766) and Italy's Alice D'Amoto (14.733) for the bronze -- her sixth career Olympic medal. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Lee has spent much of the past 15 months dealing with multiple kidney diseases that have limited her training. She didn't really get serious about Paris until December. And seven months later she's already picked up three medals after helping the Simone Biles-led U.S. women claim team gold last Tuesday.

"I feel like I do really well with the pressure when it just comes down to me," Lee said. "I hate competing in team final. It's so nerve-wracking. I have to compete for the team and my score counts and it's not just for me, so if I were to mess up, I would take it really hard.

"If it's just me by myself, that's the only thing that I can control. I'm happy I've been able to handle the pressure this time around. My last international competition was the Olympics [in Tokyo] and I didn't have anything in between, so I'm really happy I've been able to hit everything so far."

Including her bronze in the all-around, Lee's six medals leave her one behind Shannon Miller for the second most by an American gymnast. Lee could match Miller in the balance beam final on Sunday.

"I can't believe that I have six medals," Lee said. "This Olympics has definitely meant a lot more. I'm really trying to enjoy everything that comes with it."

In men's competition, Carlos Yulo, in just one weekend, pushed the all-time Olympic medal total for the Philippines from one to three after adding a win in men's vault Sunday to the one he won in men's floor on Saturday.

Yulo's two-vault average of 15.116 was good enough to top Artur Davtyan of Armenia and Harry Hepworth of Britain.

Earlier, China's Liu Yang defended his Olympic gymnastics title on still rings, posting a score of 15.300 to edge teammate Zou Jingyuan in the finals.

Liu, 29, is the third man to win multiple Olympic titles in an event that requires strength and impeccable body control, joining Albert Azaryan of Russia and Akinori Nakayama of Japan.

Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece earned the bronze. Petrounias has won a medal on rings in three straight Games. He was the champion in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and a bronze medalist in Tokyo three years ago.

The difference between Liu's 15.300 and Zou's 15.233 came on the dismount. Zou hopped a couple of times after hitting the mat while Liu's bounce was considerably smaller.

Samir Ait Said of France finished fourth, eight years after breaking his left leg on vault in Rio. Said, who already has committed to trying to make it to Los Angeles 2028, roared after his dismount in front of a highly partisan crowd inside Bercy Arena. The crowd met Said's score of 15.000 with whistles of displeasure.

The men's vault finals are later Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.