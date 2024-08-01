Open Extended Reactions

The U.S. women's gymnastics team is dominating the 2024 Olympics. First, Team USA won the gold medal at the all-around team final. In the individual all-around competition, Simone Biles took home the gold and Suni Lee secured the bronze for Team USA.

On the men's side, Shinnosuke Oka of Japan earned the gold medal at the gymnastics individual all-around competition in Paris.

Check out gymnastics individual all-around gold medalists since 2004:

Paris 2024

Women's: Simone Biles (United States)

Men's: Shinnosuke Oka (Japan)

Tokyo 2020

Women's: Suni Lee (United States)

Men's: Daiki Hashimoto (Japan)

Rio 2016

Women's: Simone Biles (United States)

Men's: Kohei Uchimura (Japan)

London 2012

Women's: Gabby Douglas (United States)

Men's: Kohei Uchimura (Japan)

Beijing 2008

Women's: Nastia Liukin (United States)

Men's: Yang Wei (China)

Athens 2004

Women's: Carly Patterson (United States)

Men's: Paul Hamm (United States)

