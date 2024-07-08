Simone Biles' signature moves to watch at the 2024 Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history.

Standing at 4 feet, 8 inches, the 27-year-old owns 37 career Olympic and world championship medals and is the youngest-ever recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Biles will look to make more history when she competes in her third straight Olympics at the 2024 Paris Games.

With seven career Olympic medals, Biles needs one more to break a tie with Shannon Miller for the most earned by an American gymnast, male or female.

Another notch on Biles' highly decorative belt is the seemingly ever-growing list of gymnastics moves named after her. Here's a list of Biles' signature moves that showcase her extraordinary athleticism and innovative creativity.

The Biles on Floor

This is a double layout with a half twist. It includes a double backflip in a stretched position with a half twist before landing. It was named after Biles after she first executed the move competitively at the 2013 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Biles II on Floor

This is the triple-double, or two backflips with three twists in a tucked position. Biles first executed the move in competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and successfully landed it again at the 2019 world championships.

Biles III on Floor

This is the layout double-double tumbling pass involving two backflips in a stretched position with two twists. The skill highlights Biles' combination of power, speed and precision.

Biles on Beam

This is a double-twisting double backflip. It combines a back handspring with a layout step-out. Biles first revealed the dismount at the 2019 U.S. gymnastics championships. It earned Biles' name after she landed it again at the 2019 world championships.

Biles on Vault

This is a roundoff on the springboard connected to a half turn onto a vault with two full twists. Biles debuted the move while competing at the 2018 world championships.

Biles II on Vault

This is a Yurchenko double pike, or a roundoff onto the springboard followed by a back handspring onto the vault and two backflips with straight legs. Biles became the first woman to perform the move competitively at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic. The move officially garnered her name after she executed it at the 2023 world championships.

Biles is also known for her full-twisting double back dismount on the uneven bars.

