International NBA players in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

Less than a month after falling short of leading the Dallas Mavericks to their second NBA championship, Luka Doncic failed to lead his native Slovenia to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Doncic and Slovenia fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece in the semifinals of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Piraeus, Greece. The matchup marked the first time the two NBA superstars faced each other while representing their respective senior national teams.

Antetokounmpo, who is a two-time NBA MVP and 2021 NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks, earned his first career Olympic berth.

While Doncic won't be in Paris, many of the NBA's other bright international stars will be at the Summer Games, looking to topple the heavily favored United States men's national team.

Here's a look at the international NBA players who have qualified for the 2024 Summer Games. A total of 12 nations will qualify for the men's Olympic basketball tournament.

Australia

Canada

France

Germany

Japan

Serbia

South Sudan

Brazil

Greece

Spain

Puerto Rico

Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for the latest news, features, takeaways and more.