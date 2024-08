Aug. 1 Olympics schedule: Golf, track & field, tennis

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Olympics are off and running! August 1st will bring exciting developments in golf, 3x3 basketball, and tennis, among other events. Will Xander Schauffele tee off for more Olympic gold? Can Iga Swiatek continue to dominate the tennis field? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Check out the schedule of events as they will appear on NBC, both TV and digital, below:

*Schedule also includes replays, after events have aired live.

1 a.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's, Women's Pool Play

1:30 a.m. ET

Track & Field - Men's & Women's 20km Race Walk Finals

2 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool B: NOR (Mol, A./Sorum, C.) vs. ITA (Ranghieri/Carambula)

2:30 a.m. ET

Badminton - Women's Doubles: QF/Men's Singles: Pre-QF

3 a.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's & Women's Pool Play (4 Games)

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool C: GER (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. AUS (Hodges/Schubert)

Golf - Men's Round 1 (Pt. 1)

Handball - Women's Group B: Netherlands vs. Brazil

Volleyball - Women's Pool C: Turkiye vs. Dominican Republic

3:30 a.m. ET

Archery - Men's & Women's Individual: R64, R32 (Pt. 5)

Rowing - M&W Double Sculls, Fours Finals & More

Shooting - Men's Rifle 3 Positions Final

3:45 a.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's Pool Play

4 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool A: QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) vs. AUS (Nicholaidis/Carracher)

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: India vs. Belgium

Judo - Women's 78kg, Men's 100kg Eliminations

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Singles: Quarterfinals

Men's Singles: USA vs. China

4:30 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: New Zealand vs. Australia

5 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group C: Japan vs. Germany

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool A: ESP (Liliana/Paula) vs. EGY (Marwa/D.Elghobashy)

Boxing - W Welter (R16), M Heavy (QF) & More

Equestrian - Jumping: Team Qualifier

Handball - Women's Group A: South Korea vs. Sweden

Swimming - Heats: Men's 50m Free & More

5:40 a.m. ET

Rowing - Finals: Double Sculls & More

5:50 a.m. ET

Fencing - Women's Team Foil Eliminations

6 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool D: CUB (Diaz/Alayo) vs. MAR (Abicha/Elgraoui)

Sailing - Skiff Medal Races & More

Tennis

Featured Matches (Pt. 1)

Men's Singles Quarterfinal

Women's Doubles Semifinal

Athletic Walking (Spanish Broadcast)

6:05 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group B: Serbia vs. Spain

6:25 a.m. ET

Archery - Individual: Round of 32

6:30 a.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's & Women's Pool Play (4 Games)

6:45 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: France vs. Great Britain

7 a.m. ET

Badminton - Men's Doubles: QF/Men's Singles: Pre-QF

Golf - Men's Round 1: Part 2

Volleyball - Men's Pool B: Brazil vs. Japan

7:15 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: Argentina vs. Ireland

7:25 a.m. ET

Volleyball - Women's Pool B: Brazil vs. Japan

7:30 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group B: Australia vs. Canada

7:40 a.m. ET

Tennis - Men's Singles Quarterfinal

8 a.m. ET

Handball - Women's Group B: Spain vs. Hungary

8:30 a.m. ET

Tennis

Mixed Doubles Semifinal

Women's Doubles Semifinal

Track & Field - Men's 20km Race Walk

9 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool D: BRA (George/Andre) vs. USA (Partain/Benesh)

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Singles: Quarterfinals

Women's Singles: USA vs. South Korea

Water Polo - Men's Group B: France vs. Australia

9:20 a.m. ET

Tennis - Women's Singles Semifinal

9:30 a.m. ET

Archery - Men's & Women's Individual: R64, R32 (Pt. 6)

Boxing - W Bantam (QF), M Light (QF) & More

Canoeing - Slalom: Men's Kayak Semifinal

9:45 a.m. ET

Golf - Men's First Round

10 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball

Morocco vs. Cuba (Spanish Broadcast)

Women's Pool B: AUS (Mariafe/Clancy) vs. CAN (Bansley/Bukovec)

Boxing - Women's Flyweight & More

Handball - Women's Group B: Angola vs. France

Judo - Women's 78kg, Men's 100kg Repechages, Finals

Swimming - Heats: Men's 50m Free & More

Track & Field - Women's 20km Race Walk

10:30 a.m. ET

Archery - Individual: Round of 64, 32

10:35 a.m. ET

Water Polo: Men's Group A: Italy vs. Montenegro

11 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool A: SWE (Ahman/Hellvig) vs. ITA (Cottafava/Nicolai)

Tennis - Mixed Doubles Semifinal

Volleyball

Turkey vs. Dominican Republic (Spanish Broadcast)

Women's Pool C: Italy vs. Netherlands

11:15 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group B: France vs. Nigeria

11:30 a.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Women's Pool Play: USA vs. Australia

11:30 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Slalom: Men's Kayak Final

Field Hockey - Women's Pool B: Spain vs. South Africa

12 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's & Women's Pool Play (4 Games)

Artistic Gymnastics (Spanish Broadcast)

12:15 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool A: SWE (Ahman/Hellvig) vs. ITA (Cottafava/Nicolai)

Gymnastics - Women's All-Around Final

Balance Beam

Floor

Uneven Bars

Vault

12:30 p.m. ET

Badminton - Women's Singles: Pre-QF/Mixed Doubles: SF

Basketball 3x3 - Women's Pool Play: USA vs. Australia

1 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's Pool Play: Lithuania vs. USA

Boxing (Spanish Broadcast)

Handball - Women's Group A: Germany vs. Denmark

Surfing - Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

Tennis

Featured Matches (Pt. 2)

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

1:10 p.m. ET

Fencing - Women's Team Foil Bronze/Gold Finals

1:30 p.m. ET

Volleyball - Women's Pool C: Italy vs. Netherlands

Water Polo - Men's Group A: Romania vs. Croatia

1:45 p.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Pool A: Japan vs. France

2 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool A: BRA (Ana Patricia/Duda) vs. ITA (Gottardi/Menegatti)

Boxing - M Heavy (QF), W Bantam (QF) & More

Cycling - BMX Racing: Men's & Women's QF Runs

Table Tennis - Women's Singles: Quarterfinals

2:15 p.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Pool B: Argentina vs. Australia

2:30 p.m. ET

Swimming - Finals: W 200m Fly, M 200m Back & More

Swimming & BMX (Spanish Broadcast)

2:45 p.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group C: Belgium vs. USA

3 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool C: POL (Bryl/Losiak) vs. FRA (Bassereau/Lyneel)

Handball - Women's Group A: Slovenia vs. Norway

Tennis - Women's Singles Semifinal

Volleyball - Women's Pool A: France vs. China

3:05 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group B: Hungary vs. Japan

3:30 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's & Women's Pool Play (4 Games)

3:40 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Women's Pool Play: Spain vs. USA

4 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. CHN (Xue/X.Y. Xia)

Equestrian - Jumping: Team Qualifier

4:20 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. CHN (Xue/X.Y. Xia)

4:45 p.m. ET

Boxing - Men's Light Quarterfinals & More

5:05 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's Pool Play: USA vs. Latvia

5:30 p.m. ET

Rowing - Finals: Double Sculls, Four

Water Polo - Men's Group: Greece vs. USA

5:45 p.m. ET

Surfing - Men's & Women's Semis, Medal Finals

6 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool A: BRA (Ana Patricia/Duda) vs. ITA (Gottardi/Menegatti)

7 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. CHN (Xue/X.Y. Xia)

8 p.m. ET

Handball - Women's Group B: Angola vs. France

9 p.m. ET

BMX Racing & Shooting

10 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Pool Play

11 p.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group C: Belgium vs. USA

