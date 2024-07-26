Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Paris Olympics are underway, with the opening ceremony taking place in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. It's a rainy day in Paris, but that hasn't stopped the flags from waving, athletes from marching or fans from cheering. As the world gathers to celebrate its greatest competitors alongside the banks of the Seine River -- the first time an opening ceremony has ever taken place outside of a stadium -- here's a look at the best moments from an epic beginning.

The torch is lit

With a stirring tribute to the Montgolfier brothers, who were the first to fly a hot air balloon, the Olympic torch has been lit by judo gold medalist Teddy Riner and track and field gold medalist Marie-Jose Perec and the Games have officially begun. To cap it all off, Celine Dion sang from the Eiffel Tower itself.

The Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron is lit!



Sorry, THE PARIS 2024 HOT-AIR BALLOON OLYMPIC CAULDRON IS LIT!

Trading pins

Earlier today, Stephen Curry did a little exchange of Olympic pins with other Team USA athletes.

LeBron and the U.S. women's team

LeBron James joined Breanna Stewart and the rest of Team USA women's basketball for a quick photo in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Passing the torch

French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane gave the torch to Rafael Nadal, and he's now taking it with him on a boat with Serena Williams, Carl Lewis and Nadia Comăneci.

Raising the flag

A mysterious rider made their way on horseback to the Trocadéro stage, where they gave the Olympic flag to French military personnel to be raised.

The Olympic flag is being raised to the Olympic Anthem, performed by 60 choristers from the Radio France Choir, and 90 musicians from the French National Orchestra.



Look closely - the Trocadéro stage is shaped like the Eiffel Tower!

A secret in the logo

The Paris Olympics logo may look like the torch, but if you look just a bit closer, you'll find there's far more than meets the eye. -- More

The 2024 Paris Olympics logo subtly pays tribute to the history of France. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Team USA is here!

LeBron James and Coco Gauff are the flag-bearers, but 594 athletes in total are representing Team USA at these Olympics.

Team USA cruising into the #ParisOlympics

City of love

One of the most gorgeous cities on the planet is shining just a bit brighter this evening.

Paris la ville de l'amour, la ville des amours ♥️

-

Paris, the city of love ♥️



📸 Getty / Julien De Rosa#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/svEiK9DEDX — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 26, 2024

History for Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a flag-bearer for Greece -- and his selection means quite a bit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes history as the first Black flagbearer for Greece during the Opening Ceremony in Paris

Snoop makes an appearance

Snoop Dogg has been all over the place leading up to the Olympics -- and he's not letting up.

Hoda and Snoop Dogg grooving to Lady Gaga.

Nice shades, A'ja

Stephen Curry made sure A'ja Wilson was rocking the rings on Team USA's boat.

Gaga, ooh la la

Surprise! Lady Gaga put on a jaw-dropping French cabaret performance along the Seine.

Lady Gaga rocked the house at the opening ceremony. Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Allons-y!

And we're off with an incredible pyrotechnic display over the Seine.

The Flame is here! Are you ready for this 6km celebration of sport along the iconic River Seine?

Are you ready for the Olympic Games Paris 2024?



Are you ready for the Olympic Games Paris 2024? 🙌#Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/sfHRiqcwIS — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

Weather warning

PARIS -- Greetings from the Trocadero and the famed palace that sits on the Seine River, directly across from the Eiffel Tower. It is the place where the path of Friday night's Opening Summer Olympics Ceremony is slated to end.

After a week of gorgeous, mostly sunny skies over the host city, rain clouds have covered it all today. While so far there haven't been any major downpours, the on-again, off-again nature of the rains has made ponchos and umbrellas a necessity for those watching in open-air spaces along the river -- including those of us covering the event for ESPN!

Speaking of the body of water that winds through Paris, you're probably well aware that for several kilometers of the river's path, athletes from the nations represented at these Games will travel by boat before making their arrival to the place where we're sitting.

In box seats to our right are dignitaries from all over the globe. From presidents and prime ministers to famous footballers and other former athletes, those stands are full.

While the boxes have been filling ahead of the start of the ceremony, workers with ladders and tools have been going around the box-seat area and a nearby walkway that athletes and performers may walk on during the evening, making final adjustments and construction fixes. Two such workers were on the walkway less than 30 minutes before the start of the event. -- Coley Harvey