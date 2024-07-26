Open Extended Reactions

At first glance, the 2024 Paris Olympics logo looks like the traditional flame that originated in 1928 at the Amsterdam Games. But a closer look reveals something far different.

Tilt your head a bit, and the circular outside outline seems to resemble the shape of a bob hairstyle. Lips appear at the bottom of the emblem, turning the image into what could be a woman's relaxed smirk.

Congratulations! You've identified Marianne, the national personification of the French Republic since the 1789-99 French Revolution.

"Marianne is a familiar face in French culture that is omnipresent in day-to-day life, appearing on stamps and outside every town hall for example," the Olympics said in a news release. "She reflects our desire to organise the Games for the people, in close collaboration with the people."

Marianne holds a more profound historical significance. The 1900 Olympics were held in Paris and marked the first time women competed, whereas this year will mark the first time men and women will have equal numbers of Olympic competitions.

The logo also represents the prize that all competitors will strive to earn -- the gold medal.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics begins Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET, kicking off a historic lineup of 329 medaling events, including new sports such as break-dancing, skateboarding and sport climbing.