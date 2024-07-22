Open Extended Reactions

On Friday, an unprecedented opening ceremony along the Seine will kick off the Paris Olympics. The Games will showcase around 10,500 athletes, including many stars you'll remember -- and some you'll want to know. Here are 30 U.S. Olympians to watch this year:

Simone Biles, gymnastics

Biles, 27, has won every all-around competition she has entered in more than a decade. That streak is likely never to be repeated. She's a nine-time national champion, a six-time world champ and the 2016 Olympic all-around gold medalist. But after pulling out of the team and all-around finals in Tokyo with the twisties, Biles heads to Paris seeking redemption and could become the first gymnast to win Olympic gold in non-consecutive Games.

One thing to know: Biles took two years off after the Tokyo Olympics and returned to elite competition last fall an even better gymnast. This year, she's been remarkable and added a fifth eponymous skill to her repertoire: The Yurchenko double pike (YDP), the most difficult vault in women's gymnastics, is now called the Biles II. Biles has received standing ovations every time she competes the YDP -- for good reason -- so expect the same at Bercy Arena.

One thing to watch: There is no greater show in gymnastics than a Simone Biles floor routine. Take it in. She will compete two of her own moves on floor as well, the Biles I (double layout with a half-twist) and the Biles II (triple-twisting double-back). Cue: standing ovation. -- Alyssa Roenigk

We'll never stop watching Simone Biles in slow motion. 🔁 #USAGTrials24 pic.twitter.com/ahXM8Cp96c — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 1, 2024

Suni Lee, gymnastics

Lee, 21, finished second to Biles at Olympic trials for the second time, but little else about this Olympic season has resembled 2021. Last year, Lee was diagnosed with two kidney diseases that made training nearly impossible many days, and for a while, she didn't know whether she'd return to the sport. Now in remission, Lee and her coaches paced her return perfectly, and she's eyeing spots in the all-around, beam and bars finals in Paris.

One thing to know: Lee is the reigning Olympic all-around champion but struggled with confidence issues after the Games. She was the first Olympic gold medalist to compete in NCAA gymnastics, at Auburn, where she says competing on a weekly basis helped her to regain her faith in herself.

One thing to watch: Lee, the Tokyo bronze medalist on uneven bars, competes one of the toughest bars routines in the world and is a favorite to earn another medal on the apparatus. But she says it's a beam medal that she's really eyeing. "I really want a beam gold," she says. "I need a beam gold." -- Roenigk

Suni Lee putting on a CLINIC on beam. 🫡#XfinityChamps | 📺 NBC & @peacock pic.twitter.com/eHZ2FbMjwj — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 3, 2024

Fred Richard, gymnastics

Richard was spectacular at Olympic trials, winning the all-around and high bar and earning the only automatic berth onto the Paris team. The 20-year-old's mission while he's there: help the team earn its first Olympic medal in 16 years, make the all-around final and get U.S. sports fans talking about men's gymnastics.

One thing to know: Last fall, Richard earned bronze in the all-around at 2023 world championships and became only the fourth U.S. man, and the youngest, to earn a medal at the event. Even better: He was part of the five-man U.S. team that took bronze at worlds, the first medal for the men's program in major international competition in nearly a decade. In Paris, the team is looking to upgrade.

One thing to watch: On social media, where Richard is known as Frederick Flips, his viral videos, which often feature athletes from other sports, are as entertaining as his gymnastics. In Paris, he plans to team up with his Olympic pals, including sprinter Noah Lyles, and get creative. "Most of the fun stuff will come after I'm done competing," he says. -- Roenigk

Sha'Carri Richardson, track and field

Richardson, a two-time world champion, is making her Olympic debut. She qualified in the 100 meters in a blistering 10.71 seconds at U.S. trials in June. Three years ago, her Olympics bid ended prematurely at the U.S. trials after a post-qualifying suspension for a positive marijuana test.

One thing to know: In addition to representing the U.S. in the 100 meters, Richardson, 24, is expected to be part of the women's 4x100 relay team. At the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, last August, she ran the relay's anchor leg, propelling the Americans to a dramatic win over rival Jamaica. Richardson and the rest of the relay team will try to repeat that feat at the Olympics.

One thing to watch: Richardson is in line to potentially match her personal-best 100-meter time of 10.65 seconds. She ran it in her gold medal-winning finish at last year's world championship, the high mark of a season that included 10 other sub-10.90-second finishes. She has gone under the time in each of the four 100-meter races she has competed in this year. Keep an eye on how low Richardson goes in Paris while facing Jamaican sprinters Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. -- Coley Harvey

Sha'Carri Richardson runs the fastest 100m in the world this year to qualify for the #ParisOlympics! pic.twitter.com/ke9xz7EZ7H — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 23, 2024

Noah Lyles, track and field

Lyles, 26, is a confident six-time world champion who stands a good chance of collecting at least three medals at the Olympics. In addition to likely participating on the men's 4x100 relay team, he also qualified in the 100 and 200 meters with a pair of wins at U.S. trials.

One thing to know: Lyles is looking to become only the fifth man to ever earn the elusive "sprint triple" in an Olympics. It's the unofficial nickname recognizing athletes who win gold medals in three specific races (the 100, 200 and 4x100-meter relay) at a single Games. Jesse Owens (1936), Bobby Morrow (1956), Carl Lewis (1984) and Usain Bolt (2008, 2012, 2016) are the only men to have done it in modern Olympic history.

Lyles' 19.53-second 200-meter time, set at U.S. trials, is the world's fastest this year. His 9.83-second 100-meter finish at the trials is the fourth fastest. That means gold medals in those two events -- with the added expectation of an improved 4x100 relay team -- are possible for him.

One thing to watch: Whether it's the color of his nails or his choice of necklace stones, Lyles has a way of using his attire to capture attention. Ever the showman, Lyles is someone you'll want to watch during race introductions. At the U.S. trials, he made it a habit of unveiling from his race suit a different card from his coveted Yu-Gi-Oh Exodia set. It's not yet clear what he might do to turn heads as he enters the blocks for his Olympics races, but whatever it is should have people in Paris and back home talking. -- Harvey

Noah Lyles with another Yu-Gi-Oh card before he races 🔥



He almost has all five pieces of Exodia 😂 pic.twitter.com/4TCHqzP4V4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 28, 2024

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, track and field

Although she'll be turning 25 in the middle of the Games, McLaughlin-Levrone is already a three-time Olympic veteran, and she owns a pair of gold medals from Tokyo in 2021.

One thing to know: When the year began, it seemed possible that McLaughlin-Levrone would not only try to defend her gold medal in the women's 400-meter hurdles but would also try to compete in flat-ground 400-meter races in Paris, too. A blistering 48.75-second showing in a flat-ground 400-meter sprint in New York in June had the track world buzzing.

But shortly after the impressive victory, she and coach Bobby Kersee confirmed McLaughlin-Levrone would have a singular focus at the U.S. trials and Olympics: the 400 hurdles. It's likely she'll be on the women's 4x400 relay team, as she was in Tokyo, but the 400 hurdles will be her only opportunity for an individual medal.

One thing to watch: Be sure to circle Aug. 8 (the day after McLaughlin-Levrone's birthday) on your calendar. She figures to be in the 400-meter hurdles final that day, going up against famed Dutch sprinter Femke Bol -- and it should be one of the most electrifying competitions of the entire Olympics. Two weeks after McLaughlin-Levrone set her fifth world record with a stunning 50.65-second showing in the 400 hurdles final at U.S. trials, Bol answered with a European-record 50.95 seconds at the Resisprint International in Switzerland. Get the popcorn ready. -- Harvey

World records at Olympic Trials are nothing new for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. 😤 pic.twitter.com/hjf0bRGvSD — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 10, 2024

Ryan Crouser, track and field

Crouser, 31, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and he arrives in Paris with the world's top ranking in the shot put. He's the prominent face on a stellar team of American throwers that is expected to factor into the U.S. medal count.

One thing to know: Injuries stalled much of Crouser's pre-Olympics training, making his U.S. trials throws some of the only ones he has had since March. Crouser had an injury in his throwing elbow that required surgery in April. He also tore a pectoral muscle in his chest, further delaying his return to competition.

One thing to watch: Once Crouser was healthy enough to perform, he was back to his old form. His throw of 22.84 meters won the U.S. trials and went down as the third-longest mark in the world this year. He's been surpassed only by Italy's Leonardo Fabbri (22.95) and fellow American Joe Kovacs (23.13), who hit those marks at respective meets in May. Keep an eye on Crouser in the finals. If he wins, he'll become the first person to win three Olympic gold medals in shot put, adding to the top finishes he had at the 2016 and 2020 Games. -- Harvey

Can you guess what sport he competes in?



(🎥 @RCrouserThrows) pic.twitter.com/wZTqiiMxJ3 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 9, 2024

Diana Taurasi, basketball

Taurasi, who turned 42 in June, is going for her sixth gold medal in six Olympic appearances, providing valuable experience for a U.S. squad that has moved on from program stalwarts Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles and Tina Charles.

One thing to know: Some consider Taurasi the WNBA GOAT. At the very least, she's the greatest offensive player the game has seen. The three-time WNBA champion and 2009 MVP became the league's leading career scorer in 2017 and last season became the first (and thus far only) WNBA player to reach 10,000 points.

One thing to watch: Taurasi missed four WNBA games in early July with a lower leg injury before returning to the Phoenix Mercury on July 14. She has had a much healthier WNBA season than the lead-up to her last Olympics, but it's worth monitoring how she feels physically heading into Paris, as well as how much coach Cheryl Reeve leans on her with younger guards on the squad. -- Alexa Philippou

Let the games begin.



DT hits the first shot on the new Diana Taurasi Court.



🇺🇸 #USABWNT pic.twitter.com/kRDzzkeGAY — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 18, 2024

A'ja Wilson, basketball

Wilson, who will turn 28 in early August, has been on top of the basketball world for two years as a two-time defending WNBA champion and league MVP (2020, 2022). An Olympic newcomer in Tokyo, where she was one of the U.S. national team's heirs apparent, Wilson will be a major fixture of Team USA in Paris.

One thing to know: Wilson's other notable accolades as a professional include 2023 WNBA Finals MVP, WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023, and MVP at her last major competition with USA Basketball, the 2022 FIBA World Cup. Oh, and she's getting her own signature shoe with Nike in 2025.

One thing to watch: Wilson is the clear MVP front-runner this WNBA season and appears within reach of becoming the fourth player to win at least three MVP awards. Will she translate her standout play and leadership to an eighth consecutive gold medal for Team USA? -- Philippou

The M'VP at the break 🪜



1st in points

1st in rebounds

1st in blocks



✨ @_ajawilson22 ✨ pic.twitter.com/kz3hwgQvhV — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 17, 2024

LeBron James, basketball

James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP, four-time NBA Finals MVP, NBA career scoring leader and winner of two gold Olympic golds, one in 2008 in Beijing and one in 2012 in London.

One thing to know: James, 39, is trying to win Olympic medals 20 years apart. He won his first, a bronze, at the 2004 Games in Athens. This is his fourth Olympics.

One thing to watch: As he has now for decades, James will play a wide variety of roles for Team USA. He will start at power forward, and will spend time running the point and guarding opposing wings, forwards and even centers. -- Brian Windhorst

Steph Curry, basketball

Curry, 36, has accomplished nearly everything in the world of basketball as a four-time NBA champ, two-time NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, NBA career 3-pointers leader and two-time World Cup champion. But this is the first time he has competed in an Olympic Games.

One thing to know: The Olympic 3-point line is 18 inches closer to the basket than the NBA line in the corners and 39 inches shorter at the top of the key. Curry is the greatest shooter in the history of the sport.

One thing to watch: Team USA coach Steve Kerr is planning to keep Curry in the game with LeBron as much as possible. The two longtime rivals had never played together, and the plan is to have the one-two punch of Curry's floor spacing and James' shot creation create a dominating duo. -- Windhorst

Jimmer Fredette, basketball

Fredette, 35, was the unanimous 2011 AP college basketball player of the year at BYU, was drafted No. 10 in that year's draft and played six seasons in the NBA with five teams. He was named USA Basketball's 2023 3x3 Male Athlete of the Year after leading Team USA to a silver in the World Cup.

One thing to know: Fredette didn't start playing 3x3 at the international level until 2022 but has become a key member of the team quickly, helping the U.S. to golds at the 2022 AmeriCup and 2023 Pan Am Games.

One thing to watch: Fredette's history of great long-range shooting is extremely valuable in the 3x3 game, where shots behind the line are worth two points and all shots inside the line are worth just one. -- Windhorst

Katie Ledecky, swimming

Ledecky, 27, is a 10-time Olympic medalist and has won seven golds. She is a captain for the U.S. swim team and largely considered one of the best athletes in the sport's history. Paris marks her fourth Olympic appearance.

One thing to know: Slated to compete in four events in Paris, Ledecky has a chance to surpass Jenny Thompson, Natalie Coughlin and Dara Torres (all with 12 medals) as the most decorated female American Olympian in history -- and could potentially pass Thompson (eight) to take over the record for the most gold medals by a woman in the sport.

One thing to watch: Ledecky's dominance in the pool across distances has been well documented, but it's particularly blatant in the 1500m freestyle, which she often wins by a full length of the pool. Entering the Olympics, she owns the top 19 times in history in the race. At the U.S. Olympic swim trials in June, she held off the rest of the field by over 20 seconds. -- D'Arcy Maine

With 19 days until the #ParisOlympics, we're throwing it back to #SwimTrials24 where Katie Ledecky officially claimed the 19 fastest times in the HISTORY of the women's 1500m. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ySr9f24NHK — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 7, 2024

Caeleb Dressel, swimming

Dressel, 27, was a breakout star at the Tokyo Games after winning five gold medals and becoming just the third man in history to win three individual swimming golds in a single Olympics.

One thing to know: Dressel withdrew from the 2022 world championships for undisclosed medical reasons and then took an eight-month break from the sport as he prioritized his mental health. He made his return to competition earlier this year and will be competing in three events in Paris.

One thing to watch: Although Dressel won't be defending his 100-meter freestyle gold, he will have the chance to do just that in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly, as well as in the 4x100 freestyle, in which he's been a member of the gold medal-winning team for the past two Olympic Games. -- Maine

SPLASH. AND. DASH.



Caeleb Dressel qualifies for the Olympics in the 50m free at #SwimTrials24.



📺 NBC & @peacock pic.twitter.com/D149KGd20D — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 22, 2024

Sophia Smith, soccer

Smith, 23, is a star forward and will be a key player for the U.S. team during the Olympic tournament. She won the NWSL's MVP award in 2022 and the league's Golden Boot for most goals scored in 2023, so if the USWNT makes a run in France, Smith will almost surely be at the heart of it.

One thing to know: Smith has had a ton of success at a young age, winning the NCAA tournament with Stanford in 2019 and the NWSL league title three years later. She had strong moments with the USWNT in last year's World Cup, too, scoring two goals against Vietnam. But like her teammates, Smith struggled in the knockout loss to Sweden and will be looking for a significant improvement in this tournament.

One thing to watch: With new coach Emma Hayes leading the USWNT in her first major tournament, it will be fascinating to see how the team's attack changes from previous iterations. So far, the early returns are decent, particularly for Smith: In the team's penultimate warmup match before the Olympics, she scored her 20th career international goal in a 1-0 win over Mexico. -- Sam Borden

International Goal No. 2️⃣0️⃣



Sophia Smith is the 11th player in #USWNT history to reach 20 goals before turning 24 years old!#USWNT x @VW pic.twitter.com/XdV2ljCy5v — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 13, 2024

Naomi Girma, soccer

Girma, 24, is a defender for the USWNT and plays at the center of the team's back line. She is known for being dominant in one-on-one situations and plays with a calm when she has the ball that isn't typical for defenders.

One thing to know: Girma played (and won a national title) with Smith at Stanford, and she didn't take long to make an impact on the national team. She was named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year in 2023 -- the first time a defender won the award -- as she led a USWNT defense that allowed just 0.17 goals per game that year, a team record.

One thing to watch: Some of the most impressive moments from Girma come when she has space to start an attack. Girma played as a midfielder when she was younger, and it can be dangerous for the other team when those instincts emerge; in a World Cup qualifying game in 2022, she pinged a gorgeous diagonal ball to Smith that led to a goal that was just one example of how the team's top defender can be integral in its offense. -- Borden

Anchoring the #USWNT defense to its lowest ever goals against average in a calendar year...@naomi_girma is your 2023 @USSoccer Female Player of the Year 🏆



Full Release » https://t.co/ByiS2JnU9r pic.twitter.com/J3AWinFnQi — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) January 11, 2024

Walker Zimmerman, soccer

Zimmerman, 31, is a defender for the U.S. men's Olympic soccer team who also plays for Nashville SC in MLS. Zimmerman has made 42 appearances for the U.S. senior men's national team.

One thing to know: The men's soccer competition at the Olympics is an under-23 tournament, with each country allowed to bring only three overage players. Zimmerman and Miles Robinson are two of the three American overage players picked, and they should anchor the team's defense. Zimmerman is a likely captain for the Olympic team, as he has occasionally captained the senior national team in World Cup qualifiers.

One thing to watch: Zimmerman missed time earlier this year after a knee procedure, and with the vast majority of the players in the Olympic tournament being young, speed will be a constant among opposing forwards. Zimmerman is known as a savvy defender who can read the game well, and he'll have to do so against a slew of spry attackers. -- Borden

Welcome back, Walker Zimmerman! 👊



Nashville rolling early at home. pic.twitter.com/MUKSU463qo — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 5, 2024

Tanner Tessmann, soccer

Tessmann, 22, is a midfielder for the U.S. men's Olympic soccer team who currently plays for Italian club team Venezia. Tessmann scored seven goals in 42 matches in all competitions for Venezia, helping the team earn promotion to Serie A.

One thing to know: Although Tessmann has already found plenty of success in soccer, he nearly had a college career in football, too; a godson of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, he originally committed to play for the Tigers as a kicker (in addition to being on the soccer team) before withdrawing to join the FC Dallas academy program.

One thing to watch: Although there should be plenty to watch from Tessmann on the field in France, there will also be a lot of buzz around his club career. In recent days, there have been persistent reports that Inter Milan is set to acquire Tessmann from Venezia and then immediately lend him to Everton in the English Premier League. -- Borden

Basketball, swimming, boxing, and more... We're lucky to have @frantanjam5 on our 𝐨𝐮𝐫 Olympic squad 🙌



Paris Bound: Tanner Tessmann#OlyMNT pic.twitter.com/7huMSxvH20 — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) July 15, 2024

Coco Gauff, tennis

Gauff, 20, is the reigning US Open champion and the No. 2-ranked player in the world. Despite her young age, Gauff has been seen as one of the sport's brightest young superstars since her memorable main draw major debut at Wimbledon in 2019.

One thing to know: Gauff, who was the first woman to successfully clinch her spot on the 2024 roster, had been named to the Olympic team for Tokyo but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19 just days before the tournament was set to begin.

One thing to watch: Although she's best known for her singles prowess, Gauff will also be playing doubles, alongside frequent partner Jessica Pegula, and has said she would like to participate in the mixed doubles draw as well, potentially with her longtime friend Chris Eubanks. She is the former top-ranked doubles player in the world and won the French Open doubles title in June at Roland Garros -- the same site as the Olympic competition -- with defending doubles gold medalist Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. In January, Gauff told reporters winning a medal -- of any color and in any event -- was one of her top goals for the year. -- Maine

Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova dropped just one set all tournament-long en route to their first doubles title together on tour 🏆



Catch-up on the highlights from the action-packed final ⬇#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/LJAzbKoVDo — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2024

Tommy Paul, tennis

Paul, 27, is ranked No. 13 and is the second-highest-ranked American man, behind Taylor Fritz. He was briefly the top-ranked American man in June before Fritz, now No. 11, reclaimed the distinction.

One thing to know: Paul made his Olympic debut in Tokyo -- playing only singles -- but was coming off of a foot injury and lost in the first round. Since then, his career has skyrocketed. He had his best major run to date at the Australian Open in 2023, reaching the semifinals, and has won three ATP titles. He arrives in Paris coming off a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon and the title at Queen's Club in June.

One thing to watch: In addition to playing in the singles draw, Paul will be playing doubles with Fritz, a close friend since they were teenagers and battling it out for major junior titles. Paul, who grew up playing on green clay, even defeated Fritz for the French Open boys title in 2015. The two first teamed up together on a big stage as a wild-card entry in doubles at the 2016 US Open and reached the second round. -- Maine

One of the shots of the year



Tommy Paul, that is exquisite 🤌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UuXC4v2Jn3 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2024

Scottie Scheffler, golf

Scheffler rose to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning four times in six starts in 2022, including his first victory at a major championship at the Masters. His ballstriking and work around the greens have drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer Tiger Woods.

One thing to know: Scheffler, 28, added a second green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club in April. By collecting his 12th PGA Tour win at the Travelers Championship on June 23, Scheffler became the first golfer since Arnold Palmer in 1962 to win six times in a season by July 1. It's his first appearance in the Olympics; he had previously represented the U.S. on two Ryder Cup teams and once in the Presidents Cup. He'll be an overwhelming favorite to take home a gold medal.

One thing to watch: While Scheffler has been the most dominant player in men's golf for some time -- and it's not even close at the moment -- he has a rather unorthodox swing. His feet move more than Usher's, which creates some interesting finishes. "It may look funny to you all, but it feels totally normal to me," Scheffler said. "I never thought twice about it." -- Mark Schlabach

Fancy feet from Scottie Scheffler. pic.twitter.com/BNt5ctXQzi — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2020

Nelly Korda, golf

In 2021, Korda became the first person in men's or women's golf to win an Olympic gold medal and a major championship in the same season. After capturing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the first major championship title of her career, she won the women's individual Olympic tournament by one shot over Japan's Mone Inami and New Zealand's Lydia Ko in Tokyo. Korda, 25, was the first U.S. woman to capture a gold medal since Margaret Abbott won at the Paris Olympics in 1900. Golf wasn't included in the Olympics from 1904 to 2012.

One thing to know: Korda is from a sporting family and isn't the only member of her family to compete in the Olympics. In Tokyo, Korda's sister Jessica carded a 7-under 64 for the low score of the final round and tied for 15th. Her mother, Regina Rajchrtová, competed in tennis for Czechoslovakia at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul. Her father, Petr Korda, was ranked as high as No. 2 in the world in tennis and won the 1998 Australian Open. Her brother, Sebastian, is also a professional tennis player.

One thing to watch: Korda's silky-smooth swing has been the envy of professional golfers around the world. She competed with men at the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, in December 2022. PGA Tour pro Kevin Kisner called her the "Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour." After seeing her swing, Max Homa said, "I don't know how she does not win every week." Later, at an exhibition tournament, three-time major champion Jordan Spieth told his father to "swing it like Nelly." -- Schlabach

Poetry in motion 🤩



Nelly Korda's swing is ___________. 👇 pic.twitter.com/pBOajFuvnO — LPGA (@LPGA) April 21, 2023

Carissa Moore, surfing

Moore, 31, holds the unique distinction of being the first (and thus far only) woman to win an Olympic gold medal in surfing, as the sport made its Olympic debut during the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

One thing to know: Moore won five world titles between 2011 and 2021 and was the youngest-ever world champion, at 18.

One thing to watch: How Moore approaches her last competition -- she announced in January that she'd be stepping away from competitive surfing after the Olympics. -- J.J. Post

Carissa Moore stormed to victory at Tokyo 2020, clinching the first-ever Olympic gold medal in surfing, where the sport made its Olympic debut!



Reigning world champion, Moore started her account with a score of 0.5 and finished with an impressive total score of 14.93. 🏄‍♀️🥇 pic.twitter.com/QnULpZ6wB0 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) June 10, 2024

John John Florence, surfing

The current World Surf League No. 1, Florence has been on the circuit for an impressively long time -- he was the youngest surfer to compete in (2005) and win (2011) the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing in Oahu, where he was born.

One thing to know: Surfing is taking place in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, the farthest a medal competition has ever been held from a host city. "I would say it's one of the most powerful waves in the world," Florence told People in May. He is considered one of the best in the world at the break.

One thing to watch: Florence, 31, injured his ACL twice in three years ahead of the last Games, with the second tear coming just 2½ months ahead of the opening ceremony. This year, Florence is healthy and looks to improve on his ninth-place Tokyo finish. -- Post

The Pipeline Kid.



Raised on the sand at Pipeline and striking swells to Tahiti since he was a teenager, at 31, Hawaiian-born 2x World Champion John John Florence is inarguably one of the best surfers ever at Teahupo'o.



Besides his deep relationship with the community and... pic.twitter.com/gGoIoWAApL — World Surf League (@wsl) July 15, 2024

Sunny Choi, breaking

Choi, 35, won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games and became the first American woman to qualify for the Olympic Games in breaking.

One thing to know: Choi quit her full-time job in corporate America to pursue her Olympic dream when it was announced in 2020 that breaking would be making its debut at the Paris Games.

One thing to watch: Because the sport debuts this year, she could become one of the first competitors to earn an Olympic medal in breaking. -- Post

Jahmal Harvey, boxing

Harvey, 21, is the first American since 2007 to win gold at the amateur world championships and is Team USA's latest hope to end the men's gold medal drought that extends to Andre Ward in 2004.

One thing to know: Harvey played in the same 7-on-7 football league with No. 1 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams in Maryland. It was his football coach, Darrell Davis, who started a boxing gym that led to the switch.

One thing to watch: Like three-division champion Terence Crawford, Harvey is a switch-hitter who can box from the orthodox and southpaw stances. -- Mike Coppinger

Reigning featherweight world champion Jahmal Harvey of 🇺🇸 drops 🇪🇪's Kirill Serikov with a beautiful slip-uppercut-hook counter. pic.twitter.com/XsQFCxiVWC — Taylor O'Higgins (@TaylorOnSport) April 14, 2023

Jajaira Gonzalez, boxing

Gonzalez is a 27-year-old lightweight (132 pounds) who qualified for the Olympics when she finished third at the 2023 Pan American Games. After a second-place finish in the 2016 Olympic trials, she took a three-year hiatus from boxing to address her mental health and returned in 2021.

One thing to know: Gonzalez is the younger sister of featherweight pro boxer Joet Gonzalez, who challenged for a world title on three occasions, most recently in September.

One thing to watch: Gonzalez is a fiery fighter, one coach Billy Walsh called "the engine of the team." -- Coppinger

Jagger Eaton, skateboarding

Eaton, 23, enters Paris after winning the 2022 and 2023 X Games Ventura gold medals in park skateboarding. He's also a two-time world champion (2021 in street and 2023 in park) and was the Olympic bronze medalist in street in Tokyo.

One thing to know: In 2012, at age 11, Eaton became the youngest-ever X Games competitor. (The record has since been broken by Gui Khury in 2019, who competed at age 10.)

One thing to watch: Eaton, who is competing in street skateboarding, hopes to bring Team USA its first gold medal in the sport. -- Post

Moves like Jagger 🛹



Olympic bronze medalist Jagger Eaton became the first skateboarder to win street and park world titles over the weekend.



🎥: @Olympics pic.twitter.com/7YbkqDAszw — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 13, 2023

Alise Willoughby, BMX racing

Willoughby has won three world titles in BMX racing and was the youngest woman, at age 15, to win the USA BMX Professional Series.

One thing to know: Willoughby, 33, is married to Australian BMXer Sam Willoughby, the 2012 BMX racing silver medalist who suffered a spinal cord injury in a training accident just four weeks after the 2016 Rio Olympics. The couple married in 2019, and Sam is Alise's coach.

One thing to watch: Willoughby finished second in 2016 and is competing in her fourth Olympics. She's looking to rebound from her Tokyo appearance, which ended with a pair of crashes across her three semifinal runs. -- Post

When you win your third UCI World Champion title on home turf 🇺🇸



Way to go Alise Willoughby 🥇👏



🌈🌈🌈#RockHill2024 #BMXRacing pic.twitter.com/nbFzZ5hHM4 — UCI BMX Racing (@UCI_BMX_Racing) May 18, 2024

Brooke Raboutou, sport climbing

Raboutou, 23, was the first American climber to qualify for Tokyo in the sport's Olympic debut. At the time, she was a sophomore at the University of San Diego.

One thing to know: Raboutou's parents, Didier Raboutou and Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou, are former world-champion climbers, and her brother, Shawn, is a professional climber. Erbesfield-Raboutou won the overall World Cup from 1992 to 1995, and now coaches her daughter.

One thing to watch: Raboutou will enter the 2024 Games with momentum from the qualifying circuit, having captured gold at OQS boulder and lead competitions in Shanghai and Budapest in May and June, respectively. -- Post

