Sport climbing stepped on to the Olympic scene in 2018 at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games, and is one of the quickest-growing sports on the international stage.

Let's back up to the origins. A group of climbers joined up in Bardonecchia for a "SportRoccia" event in 1985, establishing the outing as the first organized competition where competitors climb within a certain time limit.

Sport climbing made its official Olympic Games debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, and is set for its second showing in Paris. The event has also been added to the programming of the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games.

Here's everything you need to know about sport climbing at the Olympics.

Key intel

When will sport climbing occur at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Sport climbing will begin on Monday, Aug. 5 -- with the men's boulder and lead semifinal -- and will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 10, with the women's boulder and lead final.

Where will sport climbing take place at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The competition will be held outside the Olympic Village at the Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Bourget, France. The venue was built specifically for the Olympic Games.

What is the format of sport climbing at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

There will three formats at the Games: speed, bouldering and lead.

Speed climbing is a race against a clock in one-on-one elimination rounds. Athletes will climb 15 meters into the air with a five-degree incline in under six seconds for men, and seven for women.

In bouldering, athletes will climb 4.5-meter walls without ropes in a certain period and try to do so in the fewest attempts.

In the lead format, competitors will climb as high as they can over a 15-meter wall in six minutes without knowing the route beforehand. The routes will continue to increase in difficulty as the event progresses.

Who will compete for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Women

Natalia Grossman (Women's bouldering and lead)

Brooke Raboutou (Women's bouldering and lead)

Emma Hunt (Women's speed)

Piper Kelly (Women's speed)

Men

Colin Duffy (Men's bouldering and lead)

Jesse Grupper (Men's bouldering and lead)

Zach Hammer (Men's speed)

Sam Watson (Men's speed)

Defending gold medalists

Women

Janja Garnbret

Men

Alberto Gines Lopez