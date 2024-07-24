Summer Olympics history: U.S. gold medal count by event

Open Extended Reactions

The United States has won 2,655 medals in the history of the Summer Olympics, with 1,070 of those being gold.

Both counts are more than any other country.

The U.S. has its most gold medals (344) in athletics, which includes track and field, road running and race walking events.

How many gold medals has the United States won in each category at the Summer Olympics? Here's a look at the full list.

Athletics: 344

Swimming: 258

Shooting: 57

Wrestling: 57

Boxing: 50

Diving: 48

Artistic gymnastics: 40

Rowing: 33

Basketball: 25

Tennis: 21

Sailing (formerly yachting): 19

Weightlifting: 16

Archery: 14

Cycling track: 11

Beach volleyball: 7

Equestrian eventing: 6

Artistic swimming (formerly synchronized swimming): 5

Equestrian jumping: 5

Cycling road: 5

Golf: 5

Art competitions: 4

Fencing: 4

Soccer: 4

Volleyball: 4

Water polo: 4

Canoe sprint: 3

Softball: 3

Taekwondo: 3

Canoe marathon: 2

Judo: 2

Rugby: 2

3x3 basketball: 1

Baseball: 1

Canoe slalom (whitewater canoeing): 1

Cycling BMX racing: 1

Jeu de paume: 1

Roque: 1

Surfing: 1

Triathlon: 1

Tug-of-war: 1

Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for the latest news, previews, roster updates and more.