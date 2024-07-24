How does golf work at the Olympics? Format, schedule, more

Open Extended Reactions

While golf was one of the first modern sports to set out its rules in 1744, it didn't become a fixture at the Olympics until 2016.

Prior to appearing in the Rio Games, golf, which originated in Scotland, was featured in Olympic programming only twice -- 1900 and 1904.

More than a century later, golf has become one of the biggest draws of the Olympics. Some of the sport's most notable names, including the world's No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, are expected to be on hand in Paris to compete in the 2024 Summer Games.

Before the event tees off, here's everything you need to know about Olympic golf.

When will golf be played at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The men's tournament will be held from Aug. 1-4, while the women's tournament will take place from Aug. 7-10.

Where will golf be played at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The golf competition will take place at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, just outside of Paris.

What is the format of the golf competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The Olympic golf competition will be similar to events on the PGA and LPGA Tours. The competition will be an individual stroke play tournament consisting of 72 holes played over four days. The golfer with the lowest cumulative score at the end of the four rounds will win the gold medal. The second- and third-place finishers will receive the silver and bronze medals.

Who has qualified to play for Team USA?

Men

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Women

Lilia Vu

Rose Zhang

Who won gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics?

American Xander Schauffele won the gold medal on the men's side, while Nelly Korda claimed gold for the U.S. in the women's draw.

Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for the latest news, previews, in-depth features and more.