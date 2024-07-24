How does tennis work at the Olympics? Format, rules, schedule

Open Extended Reactions

Tennis has long been a headlining attraction among summer sports.

With major tournaments like Wimbledon and the US Open and major champions like Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, tennis is enjoying yet another summer of greatness.

But this summer brings an extra treat. Some of tennis's biggest stars, including Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, will head to Paris to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

What makes Olympic tennis different from tennis's other summer events?

Here's everything you need to know about tennis at the Olympics.

When will the tennis competition take place at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The Olympic tennis event will be held from July 27-Aug. 4.

Where will the tennis competition be held at the Summer Olympics?

Tennis will be played on the clay at Roland Garros, the same site where the French Open is played.

How many tennis events are in the Olympics?

The Paris Summer Olympics will feature five tennis competitions: men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

What is the format of tennis at the Olympics?

The Paris Summer Olympics will feature single-elimination tournaments for each of the five competitions. Both men's and women's singles will include 64 competitors, while the doubles' competitions will each have 32 teams.

Sixteen players are seeded in singles and eight teams are seeded in doubles, with the remaining players/teams placed into brackets. Seeding is based on the latest international rankings.

Losers are eliminated from play until the field is down to four players/teams. The semifinal winners will play for the gold and silver medals, while the losers in the semifinals will play to determine the winner of the bronze medal.

How many sets are played in Olympic tennis?

Olympic tennis tournaments are a best-of-three set format, with a standard tiebreak at the end of each set, including the deciding set.

Who has qualified to play for Team USA?

Men: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda and Rajeev Ram (doubles)

Women: Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Madison Keys and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (doubles)

Who won singles gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics?

Germany's Alexander Zverev won the gold medal in men's singles, while Switzerland's Belinda Bencic won gold in women's singles. Bencic will not be defending her medal in Paris due to her being on maternity leave.

