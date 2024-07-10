How does Olympic track and field work? Medaling, format, rules

Open Extended Reactions

Track and field -- also referred to as athletics -- is known as the originating Olympic sport, dating back to 776 B.C. when the first Olympic Games were held in the Valley of Olympia along the coast of the Greek peninsula.

The first -- and only -- event held at those Games was a "stadion race," which is a 200-meter footrace. A cook named Coroebus of Elis was known as the first Olympic champion after winning the sprint. He received an olive branch as the prize.

What started with one competition has now evolved to 48 events, marking the first time in Olympic history there's been an equal number for men and women. Track and field is also the largest Olympic sport.

Here's everything you need to know about track and field at the Paris Olympic Games.

When will track and field occur at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Track and field will begin on Thursday, Aug. 1, with the men's 20km race walk and conclude on Sunday, Aug. 11, with the women's marathon.

Where will track and field take place at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Track and field events will be held at multiple venues. The main track and field events will be held at Stade de France, and marathon events will take place at Hôtel de Ville. The 20km race walk events will begin from the iconic Eiffel Tower at the Trocadéro.

What is the format of track and field at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Track events will have athletes compete in their own races called heats. Winners of each heat automatically qualify for the next round followed by the next best times.

Races over 5,000 meters and multievents such as the decathlon and heptathlon will only compete in a final.

For multis, the men will compete in the decathlon, which features 10 events, and the women will compete for a medal in the heptathlon with seven events.

For field events, competitors must jump or throw a qualification distance to advance to the final. However, if fewer than 12 athletes achieve the qualifying mark, the 12 athletes with the best marks in the preliminary round will advance to the final.

The Olympics added repechage rounds in this year's Games, meaning that if an athlete doesn't qualify by place in the first round, they'll have a second opportunity to qualify for the semifinals in the repechage heat.

The top three finishers in each event will receive gold, silver or bronze medals.

Who are the Team USA athletes to watch for?

Sha'Carri Richardson

Gabby Thomas

Masai Russell

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Tara Davis-Woodhall

Raven Saunders

Anna Hall

Noah Lyles

Quincy Hall

Michael Norman

Grant Holloway

Rai Benjamin

Sam Kendricks

Jeremiah Davis

Ryan Crouser

Christian Coleman

Full roster can be found here.