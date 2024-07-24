        <
          Simone Biles' gymnastics titles: Olympics, Worlds, more stats

          Simone Biles' Olympic appearances have left an indelible impact on gymnastics. AP Photo/Ashley Landis
          Jul 24, 2024, 11:36 PM

          Since she burst onto the elite scene in 2011, Simone Biles has been a one-of-a-kind force in gymnastics. Apart from success at her craft, Biles has also opened up important mental health conversations within the sport (after grappling with twisties at the 2020 Olympics). She will take on her third Olympic cycle at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

          Check out her all-time accolades now:

          Records and awards

          -Most decorated gymnast in World Championships history

          -Most World gold medals (23)

          -Most World all-around titles in the women's competition (6)

          -Tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast

          -Youngest recipient (25) of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Joe Biden

          Olympic Games

          Rio 2016 Gold - team, all-around, vault, floor Bronze - beam

          Tokyo 2020 Silver - team Bronze - beam

          World Championships

          Antwerp 2013 Gold - all-around, floor Silver - vault Bronze - beam

          Nanning 2014 Gold - team, all-around, beam, floor Silver - vault

          Glasgow 2015 Gold - team, all-around, beam, floor Bronze - vault

          Doha 2018 Gold - team, all-around, vault, floor Silver - bars Bronze - beam

          Stuttgart 2019 Gold - team, all-around, vault, beam, floor

          Antwerp 2023 Gold - team, all-around, beam, floor Silver - vault

          U.S. Championships

          2023 Gold - all-around, beam, floor Bronze - bars

          2021 Gold - all-around, vault, beam floor Bronze - bars

          2019 Gold - all-around, vault, beam floor Bronze - bars

          2018 Gold - all-around, vault, bars, beam, floor

          2016 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor

          2015 Gold - all-around, vault, beam Silver - floor

          2014 Gold - all-around, vault, floor Silver - beam

          2013 Gold - all-around Silver - vault, bars, beam, floor

          U.S. Classic

          2023 Gold - all-around, beam, floor Bronze - bars

          2021 Gold - all-around, beam, floor

          2019 Gold - all-around, floor Bronze - beam

          2018 Gold - all-around, beam, floor

          2016 Gold - beam

          2015 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor

          2014 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor

          2013 No medals

          Stuttgart World Cup

          2019 Gold - all-around, vault, bars, floor Silver - beam

          City of Jesolo Trophy

          2015 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor

          2013 Gold ­- all-around, vault, beam, floor

          Pacific Rim Championships

          2016 Gold - all-around

          American Cup

          2015 Gold - all-around, vault, bars, beam, floor

          2013 Gold - vault, bars Silver - all-around

          American Classic

          2012 Gold - all-around, vault

