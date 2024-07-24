Simone Biles' gymnastics titles: Olympics, Worlds, more stats

Open Extended Reactions

Since she burst onto the elite scene in 2011, Simone Biles has been a one-of-a-kind force in gymnastics. Apart from success at her craft, Biles has also opened up important mental health conversations within the sport (after grappling with twisties at the 2020 Olympics). She will take on her third Olympic cycle at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Check out her all-time accolades now:

Records and awards

-Most decorated gymnast in World Championships history

-Most World gold medals (23)

-Most World all-around titles in the women's competition (6)

-Tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast

-Youngest recipient (25) of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Joe Biden

Olympic Games

Rio 2016 Gold - team, all-around, vault, floor Bronze - beam

Tokyo 2020 Silver - team Bronze - beam

World Championships

Antwerp 2013 Gold - all-around, floor Silver - vault Bronze - beam

Nanning 2014 Gold - team, all-around, beam, floor Silver - vault

Glasgow 2015 Gold - team, all-around, beam, floor Bronze - vault

Doha 2018 Gold - team, all-around, vault, floor Silver - bars Bronze - beam

Stuttgart 2019 Gold - team, all-around, vault, beam, floor

Antwerp 2023 Gold - team, all-around, beam, floor Silver - vault

U.S. Championships

2023 Gold - all-around, beam, floor Bronze - bars

2021 Gold - all-around, vault, beam floor Bronze - bars

2019 Gold - all-around, vault, beam floor Bronze - bars

2018 Gold - all-around, vault, bars, beam, floor

2016 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor

2015 Gold - all-around, vault, beam Silver - floor

2014 Gold - all-around, vault, floor Silver - beam

2013 Gold - all-around Silver - vault, bars, beam, floor

U.S. Classic

2023 Gold - all-around, beam, floor Bronze - bars

2021 Gold - all-around, beam, floor

2019 Gold - all-around, floor Bronze - beam

2018 Gold - all-around, beam, floor

2016 Gold - beam

2015 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor

2014 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor

2013 No medals

Stuttgart World Cup

2019 Gold - all-around, vault, bars, floor Silver - beam

City of Jesolo Trophy

2015 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor

2013 Gold ­- all-around, vault, beam, floor

Pacific Rim Championships

2016 Gold - all-around

American Cup

2015 Gold - all-around, vault, bars, beam, floor

2013 Gold - vault, bars Silver - all-around

American Classic

2012 Gold - all-around, vault

