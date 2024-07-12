How old do you have to be to compete in the Olympics?

Open Extended Reactions

At 16 years old, Quincy Wilson will be the youngest American male track athlete to appear at an Olympics when he suits up for the United States at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Wilson, a junior at Bullis School outside of Washington, D.C., was added to the 4x400 U.S. relay pool for the Paris Olympics after running under 45 seconds in three separate 400-meter heats at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

Wilson's time of 44.59 in the semifinals broke an under-18 world record that stood for 42 years.

Wilson will be 16 years and 200 days old by the time the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony gets underway. How close is that to the minimum age requirement for the Olympics?

Here are key facts about how old athletes need to be in order to compete in the Games.

What is the minimum age requirement for the Olympics?

There is no specific age limit to participate in the Olympics, according to the International Olympic Committee's official rules. While the default minimum age requirement is 16, some countries allow athletes as young as 13 to compete for their respective country.

For Team USA, 13 is the youngest an athlete can be to compete in the Olympics. But athletes must also comply with each individual sport's governing International Federation, which sets its own age requirements.

For example, the International Federation of Gymnastics requires gymnasts to be at least 16 years of age, while competitors in diving can be as young as 14.

Who are the youngest athletes competing at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Zheng Haohao, China, skateboarding -- 11 years old

Sky Brown, Great Britain, skateboarding -- 16 years old

Hezly Rivera, USA, gymnastics -- 16 years old

Quincy Wilson, USA, track and field -- 16 years old

Lola Tambling, Great Britain, skateboarding -- 16 years old

Who was the youngest athlete at the 2020 Summer Olympics?

The youngest athlete at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games was 12-year-old Hend Zaza, a table tennis player from Syria.

Zaza lost in the preliminary round to 39-year-old Liu Jia of Austria.

Zaza was the youngest Olympian since the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics, when 11-year-old Carlos Front (Spain) competed in rowing and 12-year-old Judit Kiss (Hungary) participated in swimming.

Who is the youngest Olympian of all time?

Dimitrios Loundras is the youngest athlete in modern Olympic history, winning a bronze medal at 10 years old at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics as part of the Greek gymnastics team.

Who is the youngest athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympics?

South Korea speed skater Kim Yun-mi won the gold medal in the women's 3,000-meter relay at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics. She was just 13 years and 86 days old.

Since Yun-mi's historic golden victory, the International Skating Union has raised its minimum qualifying age to 15 to protect the development of young athletes.

What is the age limit for athletes in the Youth Olympics?

The Youth Olympics exclusively features competitors between the ages of 15 and 18.

Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for the latest news, features, roster updates and more.