What is artistic swimming? Olympic format, rules, scoring

Traditional swimming events receive a lot of attention during Summer Olympic cycles, with superstars like Katie Ledecky defining the sport. Dominance aside, another swimming discipline garners public attention during the Summer Games: artistic swimming.

What is artistic swimming?

The sport combines water acrobatics with music.

When did artistic swimming join the Olympics?

Artistic swimming first appeared at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. At the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, male athletes will be allowed to compete in the sport for the first time in Olympic history in the team event.

What is the format of artistic swimming at the Olympics?

The sport consists of a duet and a team competition. The duet events have a technical routine and a free routine. An acrobatic routine is added for the team event.

How is artistic swimming scored at the Olympics?

Judges take multiple elements into account: level of difficulty, synchronization, execution and artistic impression.

Which country has scored the most gold medals in artistic swimming at the Olympics?

Russia holds the record for the most Olympic artistic swimming gold medals won by a country, with 12 achieved consecutively between 2000 and 2021. Russia isn't competing at the 2024 Paris Games, which opens up the field for a new champion.

