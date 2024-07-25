Top Olympic swimming records: Phelps, Ledecky, Dressel, more

Open Extended Reactions

Led by the dominant efforts of Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, Mark Spitz and others, the United States has molded itself into an Olympic swimming powerhouse.

Phelps owns a record 28 career Olympic medals, including 23 of the golden variety. ESPN's top Olympian and top athlete of the 21st century also holds three individual Olympic swimming records and was part of two record-breaking Olympic relay teams.

As Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and more of the world's top aquatic competitors look to make more history at the 2024 Paris Summer Games, here's a comprehensive list of Olympic swimming records.

Freestyle

Men's 50m: Caeleb Dressel (United States) 21.07 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women's 50m: Emma McKeon (Australia) 23.81 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Men's 100m: Caeleb Dressel (United States) 47.02 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women's 100m: Emma McKeon (Australia) 51.96 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Men's 200m: Michael Phelps (United States) 1:42.96 seconds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Women's 200m: Ariarne Titmus (Australia) 1:53.50 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Men's 400m: Yang Sun (China) 3:40.14 seconds at the 2012 London Olympics

Women's 400m: Katie Ledecky (United States) 3:56.46 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Men's 800m: Mykhailo Romanchuk (Ukraine) 7:41.28 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women's 800m: Katie Ledecky (United States) 8:04.79 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Men's 1500m: Yang Sun (China) 14:31.02 seconds at the 2012 London Olympics

Women's 1500m: Katie Ledecky (United States) 15:35.35 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Backstroke

Men's 100m: Ryan Murphy (United States): 51.85 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Women's 100m: Kaylee McKeown (Australia) 57.47 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Men's 200m: Evgeny Rylov (Russia) 1:53.27 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women's 200m: Missy Franklin (United States): 2:04.06 seconds at the 2012 London Olympics

Breaststroke

Men's 100m: Adam Peaty (Great Britain) 57.13 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Women's 100m: Tatjana Schoenmaker (South Africa) 1:04.82 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Men's 200m: Izaac Stubblety-Cook (Australia) 2:06.38 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women's 200m: Tatjana Schoenmaker (South Africa) 2:18.95 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Butterfly

Men's 100m: Caeleb Dressel (United States) 49.45 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women's 100m: Sarah Sjostroem (Sweden) 55.48 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Men's 200m: Kristof Milak (Hungary) 1:51.25 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women's 200m: Zhang Yufei (China) 2:03.86 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Individual medley

Men's 200m: Michael Phelps(United States): 1:54.23 seconds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Women's 200m: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 2:06.58 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Men's 400m: Michael Phelps (United States) 4:03.84 seconds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Women's 400m: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 4:26.36 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Freestyle relay

Men's 4x100m: Michael Phelps, Garrett Weber-Gale, Cullen Jones, Jason Lezak (United States) 3:08.24 seconds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Women's 4x100m: Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell (Australia) 3:29.69 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Men's 4x200m: Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Ricky Berens, Peter Vanderkaay (United States) 6:58.56s seconds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Women's 4x200m: Junxuan Yang, Muhan Tang, Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie (China) 7:40.33 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Medley relay

Men's 4x100m: Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple (United States) 3:26.78 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women's 4x100m: Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell (Australia) 3:51.60 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Mixed 4x100m: Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin (Great Britain) 3:37.58 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

