          Top Olympic swimming records: Phelps, Ledecky, Dressel, more

          Michael Phelps celebrates with Peter Vanderkaay and Ryan Lochte after winning the gold medal in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. Anja Niedringhaus/AP Photo
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 25, 2024, 11:49 PM

          Led by the dominant efforts of Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, Mark Spitz and others, the United States has molded itself into an Olympic swimming powerhouse.

          Phelps owns a record 28 career Olympic medals, including 23 of the golden variety. ESPN's top Olympian and top athlete of the 21st century also holds three individual Olympic swimming records and was part of two record-breaking Olympic relay teams.

          As Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and more of the world's top aquatic competitors look to make more history at the 2024 Paris Summer Games, here's a comprehensive list of Olympic swimming records.

          Freestyle

          Men's 50m: Caeleb Dressel (United States) 21.07 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Women's 50m: Emma McKeon (Australia) 23.81 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Men's 100m: Caeleb Dressel (United States) 47.02 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Women's 100m: Emma McKeon (Australia) 51.96 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Men's 200m: Michael Phelps (United States) 1:42.96 seconds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

          Women's 200m: Ariarne Titmus (Australia) 1:53.50 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Men's 400m: Yang Sun (China) 3:40.14 seconds at the 2012 London Olympics

          Women's 400m: Katie Ledecky (United States) 3:56.46 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

          Men's 800m: Mykhailo Romanchuk (Ukraine) 7:41.28 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Women's 800m: Katie Ledecky (United States) 8:04.79 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

          Men's 1500m: Yang Sun (China) 14:31.02 seconds at the 2012 London Olympics

          Women's 1500m: Katie Ledecky (United States) 15:35.35 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Backstroke

          Men's 100m: Ryan Murphy (United States): 51.85 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

          Women's 100m: Kaylee McKeown (Australia) 57.47 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Men's 200m: Evgeny Rylov (Russia) 1:53.27 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Women's 200m: Missy Franklin (United States): 2:04.06 seconds at the 2012 London Olympics

          Breaststroke

          Men's 100m: Adam Peaty (Great Britain) 57.13 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

          Women's 100m: Tatjana Schoenmaker (South Africa) 1:04.82 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Men's 200m: Izaac Stubblety-Cook (Australia) 2:06.38 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Women's 200m: Tatjana Schoenmaker (South Africa) 2:18.95 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Butterfly

          Men's 100m: Caeleb Dressel (United States) 49.45 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Women's 100m: Sarah Sjostroem (Sweden) 55.48 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

          Men's 200m: Kristof Milak (Hungary) 1:51.25 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Women's 200m: Zhang Yufei (China) 2:03.86 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Individual medley

          Men's 200m: Michael Phelps(United States): 1:54.23 seconds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

          Women's 200m: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 2:06.58 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

          Men's 400m: Michael Phelps (United States) 4:03.84 seconds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

          Women's 400m: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 4:26.36 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics

          Freestyle relay

          Men's 4x100m: Michael Phelps, Garrett Weber-Gale, Cullen Jones, Jason Lezak (United States) 3:08.24 seconds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

          Women's 4x100m: Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell (Australia) 3:29.69 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Men's 4x200m: Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Ricky Berens, Peter Vanderkaay (United States) 6:58.56s seconds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

          Women's 4x200m: Junxuan Yang, Muhan Tang, Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie (China) 7:40.33 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Medley relay

          Men's 4x100m: Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple (United States) 3:26.78 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Women's 4x100m: Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell (Australia) 3:51.60 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Mixed 4x100m: Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin (Great Britain) 3:37.58 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

