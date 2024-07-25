        <
          Katie Ledecky's swimming titles: Olympics, Championships, more

          Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
          Jul 25, 2024, 10:03 PM

          Katie Ledecky will be competing in her fourth Olympic cycle at the 2024 Paris Games. Throughout her prolific career, the seven-time Olympic champion has left an indelible impact on the sport of swimming.

          Check out her top career accolades now:

          2024

          Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden

          2023

          Fukuoka World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

          Fukuoka World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

          2022

          Awarded Associated Press "Female Athlete of the Year"

          Awarded "Best Female Athlete" at the ESPYs

          Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle

          Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

          Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

          Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle

          2020

          Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, 800m freestyle

          Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

          2018

          Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle

          Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

          Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

          2017

          Awarded International Female "Champion of Champions" by L'Equipe

          Awarded "Sportswoman of the Year" by Women's Sports Foundation

          Awarded Associated Press "Female Athlete of the Year"

          Awarded "Female Athlete of the Year" by United States Olympic Committee

          Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle

          Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

          Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

          Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x100m freestyle

          Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x200 freestyle

          2016

          Awarded "Female Athlete of the Year" by United States Olympic Committee

          Rio Olympics gold medalist, 200m freestyle

          Rio Olympics gold medalist, 400m freestyle

          Rio Olympics gold medalist, 800m freestyle

          Rio Olympics gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle

          2015

          Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 200m freestyle

          Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle

          Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

          Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

          Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle

          2014

          Awarded international female "Champion of Champions" by L'Equipe

          Gold Coast Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 200m freestyle

          Gold Coast Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle

          Gold Coast Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

          Gold Coast Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle

          2013

          Awarded "Female Athlete of the Year" by United States Olympic Committee

          Barcelona World Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle

          Barcelona World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

          Barcelona World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

          Barcelona World Championships gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle

          2012

          London Olympics gold medalist, 800m freestyle

