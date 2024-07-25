Katie Ledecky's swimming titles: Olympics, Championships, more

Open Extended Reactions

Katie Ledecky will be competing in her fourth Olympic cycle at the 2024 Paris Games. Throughout her prolific career, the seven-time Olympic champion has left an indelible impact on the sport of swimming.

Check out her top career accolades now:

2024

Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden

2023

Fukuoka World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

Fukuoka World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

2022

Awarded Associated Press "Female Athlete of the Year"

Awarded "Best Female Athlete" at the ESPYs

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle

2020

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, 800m freestyle

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

2018

Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle

Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

2017

Awarded International Female "Champion of Champions" by L'Equipe

Awarded "Sportswoman of the Year" by Women's Sports Foundation

Awarded Associated Press "Female Athlete of the Year"

Awarded "Female Athlete of the Year" by United States Olympic Committee

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x100m freestyle

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x200 freestyle

2016

Awarded "Female Athlete of the Year" by United States Olympic Committee

Rio Olympics gold medalist, 200m freestyle

Rio Olympics gold medalist, 400m freestyle

Rio Olympics gold medalist, 800m freestyle

Rio Olympics gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle

2015

Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 200m freestyle

Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle

Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle

2014

Awarded international female "Champion of Champions" by L'Equipe

Gold Coast Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 200m freestyle

Gold Coast Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle

Gold Coast Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

Gold Coast Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle

2013

Awarded "Female Athlete of the Year" by United States Olympic Committee

Barcelona World Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle

Barcelona World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle

Barcelona World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle

Barcelona World Championships gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle

2012

London Olympics gold medalist, 800m freestyle

For more swimming coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, FAQs, rankings, and more.