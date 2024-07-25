Katie Ledecky's swimming titles: Olympics, Championships, more

Katie Ledecky will be competing in her fourth Olympic cycle at the 2024 Paris Games. Throughout her prolific career, the seven-time Olympic champion has left an indelible impact on the sport of swimming.
Check out her top career accolades now:
2024
Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden
2023
Fukuoka World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle
Fukuoka World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle
2022
Awarded Associated Press "Female Athlete of the Year"
Awarded "Best Female Athlete" at the ESPYs
Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle
Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle
Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle
Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle
2020
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, 800m freestyle
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, 1500m freestyle
2018
Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle
Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle
Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle
2017
Awarded International Female "Champion of Champions" by L'Equipe
Awarded "Sportswoman of the Year" by Women's Sports Foundation
Awarded Associated Press "Female Athlete of the Year"
Awarded "Female Athlete of the Year" by United States Olympic Committee
Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle
Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle
Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle
Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x100m freestyle
Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x200 freestyle
2016
Awarded "Female Athlete of the Year" by United States Olympic Committee
Rio Olympics gold medalist, 200m freestyle
Rio Olympics gold medalist, 400m freestyle
Rio Olympics gold medalist, 800m freestyle
Rio Olympics gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle
2015
Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 200m freestyle
Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle
Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle
Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle
Kazan World Championships gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle
2014
Awarded international female "Champion of Champions" by L'Equipe
Gold Coast Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 200m freestyle
Gold Coast Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle
Gold Coast Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle
Gold Coast Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle
2013
Awarded "Female Athlete of the Year" by United States Olympic Committee
Barcelona World Championships gold medalist, 400m freestyle
Barcelona World Championships gold medalist, 800m freestyle
Barcelona World Championships gold medalist, 1500m freestyle
Barcelona World Championships gold medalist, 4x200m freestyle
2012
London Olympics gold medalist, 800m freestyle
