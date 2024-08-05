Check out the numbers behind Team USA's dominant win over Puerto Rico to advance to the quarterfinals at the Paris Games. (1:00)

PARIS -- This week begins the next phase of what might be the most competitive international basketball tournament ever, with an unprecedented depth of talent reaching the 2024 Paris Olympic quarterfinals.

Start with the fact that there are six NBA Most Valuable Players with a total of 13 trophies -- LeBron James (4), Nikola Jokic (3), Stephen Curry (2), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2), Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid -- in the field and go from there.

Four of the five first-team All-NBA players from last season -- Jokic, Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- are in the race for gold. And then add seven of the 10 players who made second- and third-team All-NBA: James, Curry, Durant, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards. Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert headline France's team.

Even by Olympic standards, this assembly of talent is remarkable. Here is a look at the remaining teams' biggest strengths and weaknesses as they jostle for a coveted spot on the Olympic podium.

USA

Strengths: Unmatched depth, tremendous athleticism and unrivaled star power. James, who is averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 assists, and Durant, who is shooting 64%, are pacing the Americans. The second unit of Derrick White, Bam Adebayo, Edwards, Davis and Durant would probably still be favored to win the gold even if it were on its own. As demonstrated in pool play, the Americans have terrific perimeter options and rim protectors in Davis, Adebayo and Embiid, and the team is devastating in transition.

Weaknesses: Rebounding and half-court offense. The Americans are fourth in rebounds per game (41) behind Australia, Serbia and South Sudan and are averaging 9.3 offensive boards. They've scored 100-plus in all three games, the first time that has happened since the Dream Team, but when they slow down they're more vulnerable.

Team USA, led by LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis, is averaging 100-plus points per game, the first time since the Dream Team in 1992. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Canada

Strengths: Excellent top-end talent with 10 current NBA players. The Canadians also have great wing depth, especially 3-and-D specialists Dillon Brooks and Luguentz Dort. Gilgeous-Alexander, perhaps the best player in the field so far, is tremendous in clutch situations and is Canada's second-leading scorer (19.0 points per game), after RJ Barrett (21.0 PPG).

Weaknesses: Inconsistent 3-point shooting and rebounding. The team has made just 33% of its looks and its big men lack bulk, which is why Canada is last in rebounding (33 RPG). It tends to rely heavily on isolations, too, leading to its 19 assists per game -- last among the remaining teams.

Team Canada is led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett, who lead the team with 19 and 21 points per game, respectively. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Germany

Strengths: Awesome chemistry. It shows in a dominant defense that has yet to give up more than 77 points in a game. Guard Dennis Schroder flies down the court and breaks down defenses, opening drive-and-kick chances that have allowed him to lead all players in assists (9 per game). Germany also has a lot of threats on offense, with five players averaging double figures, including Franz Wagner, whose 21.7 points per game is third in the Olympics. They also take care of the ball, ranking last in turnovers.

Weaknesses: Poor rebounding despite good size. The Germans average just 34.7 rebounds per game; brothers Franz and Mo Wagner are vital on both ends of the court but tend to get into foul trouble. Franz takes the second-most 3-pointers on the team, at more than six per game, but is hitting just 21% on them after shooting just 28% on 3s for the Orlando Magic last season.

Dennis Schroder leads all Olympic players with nine assists per game and averaging 19.7 points. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Serbia

Strengths: Great size and Jokic's unmatched playmaking. Serbia's savvy play is reflected by its 25.7 assists per game, second to only the USA. Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic can be a difference-making FIBA player and is having a good Olympics, averaging 19 points on 54% shooting. Overall, Serbia has the tournament's second-best offense, behind Team USA.

Weaknesses: Average speed and versatility, especially in fast-paced games. Serbia defended the 3-point line poorly in two games against Team USA this summer, giving up a total of 31 3-pointers. On top of that, it has been a poor 3-point shooting team, hitting under 33% in Paris.

Nikola Jokic leads all Olympic players with 11 rebounds per game and is tied for first with two double-doubles. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

France

Strengths: Great centers in Wembanyama and Gobert. Wembanyama is having a huge Olympics, averaging 17 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.7 steals, while shooting 43% on 3-pointers. Gobert is leading the team with 2.7 blocks per game. France has a deep and experienced squad with most of its core having been on the 2021 silver medal-winning team in Japan.

Weaknesses: Guard play with Evan Fournier, the lead scorer on the perimeter, shooting just 32%. Despite its talent at center, France is one of the worst rebounding teams in the tournament, grabbing just 36.7 boards per game. The offense is also unreliable, averaging just 81 points.

Victor Wembanyama is having a great Olympics and leads France in points (17), assists (3) and rebounds (10.7) per game. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Australia

Strengths: Excellent backcourt play with four NBA guards -- Josh Giddey, Patty Mills, Dyson Daniels and Josh Green -- in the rotation. When the Australians are in rhythm, they can generate and execute good looks, especially in the paint. Their rebounding (41.3 RPG) is second best among remaining teams, which helps them in the possession game, too. They have an experienced roster with multiple players who were part of the 2021 bronze medal team in Japan.

Weaknesses: Inconsistent offense. They're shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc, but have had issues with turnovers, especially lead playmaker Giddey (4.3 TO/G), and are shooting just 63.5% from the free throw line.

Brazil

Strengths: Strong interior team that excels on the offensive glass. The Brazilians are averaging 13 offensive boards, the best among the remaining teams. They have been terrific shooting from 3, as well, leading the Olympics at 45%.

Weaknesses: Anemic offense. Scoring just 80.3 points per game, second lowest among remaining teams, they have major turnover issues, too, leading the Olympics at 17.3 per game.

Greece

Strengths: Antetokounmpo. The two-time NBA MVP is the leading scorer in the tournament, averaging 27 points on 69% shooting, plus 7.7 rebounds. And Greece is averaging a very good 21.3 assists per game, led by Nick Calathes (7.3 APG, fourth best in the Olympics).

Weaknesses: Poor shooting. Greece is the tournament's worst 3-point shooting team, hitting just 30%, and the third worst in free throw shooting (69%). And it commits the most fouls on the other end. The offense is heavily reliant on Antetokounmpo, which allows defenses to center their attention primarily on him, leading the Greeks to average the fewest points (77.7) of any remaining team.